TAFE Qld equips Solomon Islands meat processors with industry-standard skills

May 28 2024 - 3:48pm
National Meat Industry Training Advisory Council CEO, Mick Crouch, Fred Maedola, Steve Wate, Deputy Secretary of the Solomon Islands Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Elda Wate, James Poghula, Carlo, Alimae, High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands and TAFE Queensland Meat and Food Processing Teacher, Sheldon Becker. Picture supplied.
TAFE Queensland, in collaboration with the National Meat Industry Training Advisory Council, recently delivered a customised program aimed at equipping employees of the Solomon Islands Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock with Australian industry-standard meat inspection skills.

