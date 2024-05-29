Competition for weaners and yearlings at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 438 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
They said it was a smaller yarding this week, with the better export cattle still selling to firm rates. The plainer types of cattle sold to reduced rates.
Pens of weaners and yearlings sold to firm rates with competition from both local and travelled buyers.
JCE Ryan Pty Ltd sold Brangus weaner heifers at 251.2c/kg or $568, and Charbray heavy cows for 229.2c/kg returning $1455.
Tamrookum Creek Farm sold Droughtmaster weaner steers at 297.2c/kg returning $918. AF and CM Taylor sold Droughtmaster yearling steers at 299.2c/kg to realise $1064.
GR and SJ Issell Pty Ltd sold Angus trade heifers at 283.2c/kg or $957. Their Angus cross pasture steers sold at 278.2c/kg for $1355.
Charolais cross pasture heifers from O'Connor Family Trust sold at 268.2c/kg returning $1528. BP and MJ Scheiwe sold Charolais heavy cows at 220.2c/kg to realise $1848. They also sold Charolais medium bulls for 239.2c/kg returning $1853.
Pens of Charbray cross heavy cows from C, P, D and F Maden made 229.2c/kg with an outcome of $1435. Droughtmaster medium cows from PJ and FAL Eggleston came in at 221.2c/kg returning $1094. D Roderick and Partners sold Angus heavy bulls at 234.2c/kg or$2166.
Droughtmaster heavy bulls from Nindethana Pastoral came in at 220.2c/kg with a return of $2279.
