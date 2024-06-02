Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Queensland's environmental regulator rejects GAB proposal

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
June 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's environmental regulator rejects GAB proposal
Queensland's environmental regulator rejects GAB proposal

Queensland's environmental regulator has determined the CTSCo Surat Basin Carbon Capture and Storage Project is not suitable to proceed due to potential impacts on groundwater resources in the Great Artesian Basin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.