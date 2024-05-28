Charbray weaner steers make 376c/$916 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2547 head.
Cattle were drawn from Sarnia, Theodore, Chinchilla, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Proston, Kilkivan, Lower Wonga, Eumundi, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriram Vale, and all local areas.
Two and eight tooth Brangus bullocks from Childers sold for 265 cents a kilogram or $1624. Six and eight tooth Brangus bullocks from Biggenden sold for 257c/$1534. Two and four tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Childers sold for 255c/$1457.
Two tooth Brangus heifers from Biggenden sold for 258c/$1252. Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Bundaberg sold for 252c/$1172. Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Riverleigh sold for 248c/$1451. Four tooth Angus cross heifers from Murgon sold for 268c/$1609. Two and four tooth Charbray heifers from Eidsvold sold for 268c/$1603. Six tooth Red Brahman heifers from Theodore sold for 270c/$1565.
Red Brahman cows from Theodore sold for 233c/$1415. Charbray cows from Goodnight Scrub sold for 222c/$1622. Santa Gertrudis cows from Yarrabine sold for 220c/$1257. Charbray cows from Dallarnil sold for 214c/$1315. Grey Brahman cows from Gayndah sold for 220c/$1230. Brangus cows from Lowmead sold for 215c/$1081.
PTIC Droughtmaster heifers from Mundubbera sold from $1200-$1400 and the cows for $1275-$1300. PTIC Charbray heifers from Mundubbera sold for $1400. Santa Gertrudis cross cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $1450. Droughtmaster cows and calves from Rosedale sold for $1320. First Calf Red Brangus cows and calves from Mount Perry sold for $1100.
Two tooth Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 328c/$1747. Two tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 328c/$1370. Two tooth Simmental cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 324c/$1693. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 324c/$1472. Two tooth Angus steers from Byrnestown sold for 324c/$1485.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 332c/$1528. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Childers sold for 324c/$1399. Milk tooth Simmental steers from Windera sold for 352c/$1217. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 358c/$1125. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 344c/$1243. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gayndah sold for 356c/$1109. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 346c/$1107.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 364c/$1112. Charolais cross weaner steers from Gaeta sold for 368c/$1038. Charbray weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 376c/$916. Charolais cross weaner steers from Gin Gin sold for 358c/$1059. Simmental cross weaner steers from Binjour sold for 348c/$1042. Charolais cross weaner steers from Promisedland sold for 368c/kg or $810.
Milk tooth F1 Charolais cross heifers from Gaeta sold for 288c/$1162. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Eidsvold sold for 280c/$1223. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Chinchilla sold for 286c/$1077. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Sarina sold for 266c/$929. Two tooth Brangus heifers from Childers sold for 250c/$1060. Milk and two tooth Charolais cross heifers from Gayndah sold for 260c/$978.
Angus cross weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 246c/$713. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Eureka sold for 247c/$596. Crossbred weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 245c/$494. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 240c/$504.
