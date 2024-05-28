Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers make 376c/$916 at Biggenden

May 28 2024 - 5:00pm
Burnett Livestock & Realtys Morgan Harris with pen of steers on account of C and J Brown, Biggenden, that made 340-364c/kg or $1112.83 - $1207.71. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2547 head.

