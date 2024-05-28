Charbray weaner steers make 376c/$916 at Biggenden

Two tooth Brangus heifers from Biggenden sold for 258c/$1252. Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Bundaberg sold for 252c/$1172. Two tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Riverleigh sold for 248c/$1451. Four tooth Angus cross heifers from Murgon sold for 268c/$1609. Two and four tooth Charbray heifers from Eidsvold sold for 268c/$1603. Six tooth Red Brahman heifers from Theodore sold for 270c/$1565.