Charolais yearling steers sell for $1000 at Woodford

There were 203 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported some quality vealer heifers sold to fully firm rates, and younger steers also held firm.
Jim Green, Mt Archer, sold young Droughtmaster steers for $775. PJ Roberts, Woodford, sold young Limousin males for $790 and $700 and vealer heifers for $600 and $560.
Melissa Thornton, Harlin, sold lines of Euro vealer heifers for $650, $520 and $480. Greg Miller, Lacey's Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers, eight months, for $840 and vealer heifers for $530.
Duggan and Stock, Hunchy, sold a pen of Murray Grey cows for $1390. Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold Charolais yearling steers for $1000.
James and Kacey Pitkin, Colinton, sold Charolais cross steer calves for $690. Paul and Sherrie Maher, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus vealer heifers for $500.
Brenden Wheildon, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais cross vealer heifers for $470. R Dawes, Mt Mee, sold a line of British White steers for $1090.
