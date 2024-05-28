Monto ladies' luncheon a sell-out

Kellco Rural Agencies' annual ladies' luncheon was held in Monto last Thursday, with 140 guests attending the sold-out event.
The event sold out in 24 hours, confirming the popularity and need for events like this to be held in the regions.
Kellco's Louisa Bambling said the aim of the event was to provide a setting to bring social connection to the women of the small rural community, who often missed out on opportunities like this due to their location.
Women were often the backbone of the households and particularly in rural and farming families where they were not only running the household but quite often also driving tractors or mustering cattle as part of their day-to-day life, she said.
Having the opportunity to dress up and enjoy a day out with the girls could be a rarity.
Guests were treated to a gift bag on arrival, a sit-down meal, live music and raffles, with the major prize being a getaway to Lady Elliot Island for two adults donated by Kellco Rural Agencies. This was won by local Melissa Spencer, and the KitchenAid mixer, which was the second major raffle prize, was won by Bec Evans.
More than $5300 was raised from the event, which would go straight back into the community and particularly the kids, Ms Bambling said.
"Kellco Rural Agencies are committed to give back to the communities that we work in and our support is shown both financially as well as by hosting events like the ladies' luncheon in Monto where we can engage with and be involved first-hand in the community as well," she said.
"Last year we raised funds to bring Josh Arnold to Monto and this year we are doing a similar project with Blue Gum Farm TV and series two Muster Dogs contestant, Cilla Pershouse.
"Later this year Cilla will come to Monto to workshop with the children from all Monto and surrounding schools and then come together in a performance for the whole community to enjoy.
"Cilla was also the guest speaker at our event and not only did she speak with stoicism about the strength of rural women, she also wrote a song and performed it live for the event.
Cilla is a local to the greater Burnett region, hailing from Ban Ban Springs. She is a fourth generation grazier, and after returning to her family property at Ban Ban Springs in 2013 she developed a realistic TV and live theatre program for children that showcased life on the land, called Blue Gum Farm TV. She also delivers live theatre shows across Queensland."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.