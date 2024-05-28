Queensland Country Life
Monto ladies' luncheon a sell-out

Updated May 28 2024 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
Kellco Rural Agencies' annual ladies' luncheon was held in Monto last Thursday, with 140 guests attending the sold-out event.

