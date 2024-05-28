Heifer prices tumble online

Cattle listings rose 17 per cent to 17,509 head on AuctionsPlus last week. The average value over reserve jumped $13 to $94 and the clearance rate dropped 22pc to 53pc. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell 20 points to 359, meanwhile benchmark steers 280-330kg were down 6pc to $1109.
Listings were fairly steady across the country, but in NSW producers offered almost an additional 2000 head last week. There were no big movers and shakers in the purchasing breakdown, with a drop of 928 head by NSW the largest change.
Processor activity accounted for 9pc of the offering.
Steer categories largely experienced price drops, with falls of $3-146 recorded, with those weighing 200-280kg the only category to fetch a $6 boost.
From Dalveen, a line of 22 Angus steers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 278kg returned $1115, or 401 cents a kilogram lwt and will travel to a buyer in Yarranlea.
Heifer prices fell dramatically last week, with average falls from $43- 192 across the categories. Heifers 330-400kg took the biggest hit on a per head basis, but it was the 280-330kg heifers that recorded the biggest dip on a c/kg basis with a fall of 72c/kg.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 100 Angus heifers aged eight to nine months and weighing 294kg returned $1060, or 361c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Walcha, NSW.
There were some big losses on a week-on-week basis in the breeding stock as well. Station-mated cows looked to be the only bright spot, with an $87 increase from the previous week, but in fact, with a 51c/kg drop, it wasn't all good news. In the other breeding stock categories losses week-on-week were recorded from $45-507. The biggest drop was for SM cows and calves.
From Bathurst, NSW, a line of 29 Angus cows aged three years and weighing 522kg returned $2360, or 452c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Blayney, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings dropped 9pc last week, after a 42pc drop the previous week. The clearance rate also fell, but the value over reserve was strong, with a lift of $5.
The ARLI Indicator, AuctionsPlus' restocker indicator, more than doubled the previous week's increase of 47c/kg to 103c/kg to hit 667c/kg.
Crossbred lamb prices fell by an average of $2 to $124 with a 98pc clearance rate.
Composite/other breed lambs lifted an average of $4 in a listing that was 10pc larger than the previous week and a 100pc clearance rate.
Joined ewes experienced average head increases of between $8-20 across all categories, but SM shedding breed ewes dropped $8 or 51c/kg.
Listings were down across all states except SA, with producers from that state putting an additional 2583 head on the market. SA buyers were also more active, purchasing 1375 head more than they did the previous week. Queensland and NSW buyers were significantly less active.
Processors snapped up 5pc of the offering last week.
Crossbred lambs registered a 52pc larger offering with 8094 head, with prices down by $2 to average $124 for a 98pc clearance rate.
From Henty, NSW, a line of 450 Suffolk/Merino mixed sex, Jul/Aug 2023 drop, and weighing 46kg lwt returned $159, or 343c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Echuca, VIC.
Merino wether lambs registered a 39pc drop in offering to 4064 head, with prices back $8 for a 27pc clearance.
From Coonamble, NSW, a line of 305 Merino wethers, Jul/Aug 2023 drop, and weighing 42kg lwt returned $97, or 232c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Coonamble, NSW.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes registered a 20pc smaller offering with 7585 head, with prices up by $8 to average $110 for a 44pc clearance.
