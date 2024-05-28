Queensland Country Life
Heifer prices tumble online

Updated May 28 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
CATTLE

Cattle listings rose 17 per cent to 17,509 head on AuctionsPlus last week. The average value over reserve jumped $13 to $94 and the clearance rate dropped 22pc to 53pc. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell 20 points to 359, meanwhile benchmark steers 280-330kg were down 6pc to $1109.

