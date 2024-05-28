Rockhampton herbicide manufacturer sold to investment company

A major central Queensland herbicide manufacturer and agricultural service business has been sold to an investment company.
Granular Products Pty Ltd and Cirrus Ag Pty Ltd were both sold on Friday, May 24, to Resilient Search Partners.
Founded in 2005, Granular Products is an Australian-owned business with branches in Rockhampton and Orange, NSW.
Focused on development, production, and supply of granular herbicides, Granular herbicides offers large aerial applications for farmlands.
Resilient Search Partners is an investment company dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and growing exceptional rural and regional businesses in Australia.
RSP was founded by Ebert Terblanche, a former farmer, banking executive, and business improvement consultant.
RSP's investors, including Australian farmers and other rural business owners, are passionate about rural businesses and creating rural jobs.
Ebert Terblanche said the acquisition marked a significant development in the Queensland agribusiness landscape.
"I am thrilled to announce the strategic investment in Granular Products after working closely with Paul Hubbard and Graham Barrett and their wider team to bring our vision for RSP to reality here in Rockhampton," Mr Terblanche said.
"Granular Products is a leading company with an exceptional team and clients who support the sustainability of one of Australia's largest export industries.
"We bring a combination of entrepreneurial talent, expertise, and investment from Australians passionate about rural businesses' success."
Mr Terblanche said the investment in Granular Products was a testament to RSP's strong belief in the future of advanced manufacturing in regional Queensland and in servicing local communities with locally manufactured products.
He said there is a total commitment to enable Granular Products employees to continue to serve customers with the best advice and products to improve their pastures sustainably.
Granular Products former managing director Paul Hubbard said the company was ready for its next growth phase.
"We look forward to seeing that through Ebert's leadership, skills, experience, and the backing of RSP's investors," Mr Hubbard said.
"In considering partnering with a strategic investor, it was crucial that the investor would be committed to, and capable of, retaining our culture, our people, and achieving growth in a way that aligned firmly with our vision and purpose.
"We are confident that RSP, with Ebert at the helm, provides that assurance.
"Granular Products remains committed to working closely with our clients to understand and solve their challenges with managing invasive weeds in pastures."
