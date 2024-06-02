Gardening guru: Top picks for resilient perennials

Flowering perennials form the sturdy foundation of any garden, yet pinpointing the ones that endure can be a challenge. While some perennials claim longevity, not all longer-lived plants are cut from the same cloth. Through trial and error, I've tested numerous flowering perennials, and while many dazzle, some faltered when exposed to hot or frosty conditions. Here, I present my top picks: the flowering perennials that truly embody resilience.
Nepeta is a stunningly beautiful perennial. Depending on the variety, Nepeta can be grown as an upright shrub or a low growing ground cover. Like most perennials, Nepeta doesn't need much attention apart from a good hard prune once the plant becomes leggy.
This spectacular perennial is well known for its unique cone shaped flowers ranging in colour from orange to red and white to purple. Echinacea is a true herbaceous perennial and in cooler climates will die back in winter. It's easy to populate a garden with Echinacea as its seeds are quite viable and easy to collect if flower heads are left to fully mature on the plant.
My favourite salvia is the Mexican sage. At its maximum height, Mexican sage can grow up to a metre tall, though more compact varieties, such as Santa Barbara, are readily available from nurseries and garden centres. Mexican sage is dead easy to grow and is a great flowering perennial for beginner gardeners.
Perennial flowers are a magnet for wildlife due to their abundant nectar-rich blooms, serving as a vital food source for birds and insects. If your aim is to invite more wildlife into your garden, consider growing an abundance of these flowering perennials.
