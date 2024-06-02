Queensland Country Life
Rural Life

Gardening guru: Top picks for resilient perennials

By James Feez
June 2 2024 - 12:00pm
Echinacea is a spectacular perennial well known for its unique cone shaped flowers. Picture supplied
Flowering perennials form the sturdy foundation of any garden, yet pinpointing the ones that endure can be a challenge. While some perennials claim longevity, not all longer-lived plants are cut from the same cloth. Through trial and error, I've tested numerous flowering perennials, and while many dazzle, some faltered when exposed to hot or frosty conditions. Here, I present my top picks: the flowering perennials that truly embody resilience.

