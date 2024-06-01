Super contribution caps to increase on July 1

If you know you will have a larger income / capital gains tax liability in a particular year, you may be able to use 'catch-up' contributions to make a larger than usual contribution and use the tax deduction to help offset your capital gain tax bill. But, this strategy will only work if you meet the eligibility criteria to make catch up contributions and you lodge a Notice of intent to claim or vary a deduction for personal super contributions, with your super fund. Catch-up contributions are only available for individuals with a super balance below $500,000 as of the prior June 30, and use the unused concessional contributions from the past five years. Catch-up contributions can significantly boost super savings and reduce tax.