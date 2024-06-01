Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Super contribution caps to increase on July 1

By Brent Giles
June 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Super contribution caps to increase on July 1
Super contribution caps to increase on July 1
Brent Giles
Brent Giles

Australians will soon have the opportunity to boost their superannuation savings with an increase in contribution caps starting July 1. The concessional contribution cap will rise from $27,500 to $30,000, while the non-concessional contribution cap will increase from $110,000 to $120,000. These adjustments are a response to significant wage growth over the past year, marking the first cap increase in three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.