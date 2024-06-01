Super contribution caps to increase on July 1

Australians will soon have the opportunity to boost their superannuation savings with an increase in contribution caps starting July 1. The concessional contribution cap will rise from $27,500 to $30,000, while the non-concessional contribution cap will increase from $110,000 to $120,000. These adjustments are a response to significant wage growth over the past year, marking the first cap increase in three years.
For those with extra disposable income, superannuation remains an attractive option due to the 15 per cent tax rate on concessional contributions and the potential for tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Business owners experiencing a profitable year or those who have sold their business can particularly benefit from these increased caps. The same also applies to anyone who has sold an asset for a capital gain or who has an increased taxable income.
If you know you will have a larger income / capital gains tax liability in a particular year, you may be able to use 'catch-up' contributions to make a larger than usual contribution and use the tax deduction to help offset your capital gain tax bill. But, this strategy will only work if you meet the eligibility criteria to make catch up contributions and you lodge a Notice of intent to claim or vary a deduction for personal super contributions, with your super fund. Catch-up contributions are only available for individuals with a super balance below $500,000 as of the prior June 30, and use the unused concessional contributions from the past five years. Catch-up contributions can significantly boost super savings and reduce tax.
Another beneficial rule is the 'bring-forward rule', which allows individuals under 75 to advance up to three years worth of future non-concessional contributions into the current year. Before June 30, the maximum contribution is $330,000. After July 1, this increases to $360,000.
The general transfer balance cap, which limits the amount that can be transferred into a tax-free retirement account, will remain at $1.9 million for 2024-25. This cap is indexed annually based on the December consumer price index.
When considering superannuation contributions and the overall impacts to your financial situation, you should seek the advice of a financial planner before taking any action.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
