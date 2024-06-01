Queensland Country Life
The Great Artesian Basin absurdity continues

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
June 1 2024 - 2:00pm
Last week The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ruled that carbon dioxide is an ocean pollutant - yet AgForce is still just weeks from going to the Federal Court to protect Australia's Great Artesian Basin from injection of CO2.

