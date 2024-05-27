Risdon Cup heats up

Downs Rugby men's RDO Risdon Cup is starting to heat up as players rejoined their clubs after a successful South Queensland Championships.
Round five served up a close battle in A Grade between Condamine Cods and Toowoomba Uni with only one point in it. B Grade saw a hard-fought 14 - 12 win to Goondiwindi Emus over a determined Warwick Water Rats who both join Toowoomba Bears in a three-way tie for second place on the ladder. Gatton Black Pigs are starting to show some dominance in the C Grade competition making a clear run on the ladder now racking up four wins and a draw.
A highlight on the calendar for this weekend is the A Grade grand final re-match as Goondiwindi Emus take on Toowoomba Rangers at Gold Park. Both teams have yet to lose a game.
It was quite the occasion for our women's competition as we moved into the XVs portion of the season allowing our men's and women's competitions to align with the introduction of Downs Women's XVs Black Isuzu Cup.
By combining teams, clubs are providing a platform for women's rugby to grow on the Downs. Credit needs to go to the clubs, coaches and players for working together to provide new opportunities for women in sport across the vast Downs Rugby region.
Huge thanks to Black Isuzu Ute the major women's XVs sponsor and always a huge supporter of women in sport across the Downs. They have joined RDO Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions & Verifact Traffic, an outstanding group supporting Downs senior competitions.
Another highlight of the junior calendar took place on the weekend with the second all-in carnival seeing upward of 1000 keen junior rugby players hit the fields at Toowoomba Uni. It was certainly a hive of activity again showcasing the joy of junior rugby.
