Risdon Cup heats up

Round five served up a close battle in A Grade between Condamine Cods and Toowoomba Uni with only one point in it. B Grade saw a hard-fought 14 - 12 win to Goondiwindi Emus over a determined Warwick Water Rats who both join Toowoomba Bears in a three-way tie for second place on the ladder. Gatton Black Pigs are starting to show some dominance in the C Grade competition making a clear run on the ladder now racking up four wins and a draw.

