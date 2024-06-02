Global wheat futures surge on Russian crop concerns

United States wheat futures surged higher last week as expectations for Russia's 2024 wheat harvest continue to shrink.
Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rocketed 7 per cent higher after Russian forecasters slashed domestic wheat production forecasts to around 85 million tonnes after recent frosts. Dry weather has also been a problem for Russia's winter wheat areas where the major production zones of the southern and central districts have been missing out on rain.
However, weather models have turned wetter on the weekend, which would offer much-needed rain for the shrinking Russian wheat crop.
The respected International Grains Council slashed its forecast for Russia's wheat crop by 4.9mt to 85.5mt last week. This is 6pc lower than last year. It said early May frosts had impacted crops through the central and Volga districts while overly dry weather is affecting crops in the southern cropping areas.
IGC has forecast Australia's 2024 wheat crop at 30.1mt. This is looking optimistic with the dry start in WA and SA, which is starting to jeopardise production estimates.
Global wheat production forecasts are shrinking, but demand estimates are also waning. High wheat prices relative to feed grains are expected to result in lower wheat feeding, especially in Europe and parts of Asia.
Even so, global wheat supplies are forecast to contract to the tightest levels in more than a decade. IGC has forecast the major exporter wheat stocks at the end of the 2024-25 marketing cycle will be the smallest in 12 years.
Global wheat markets are expected to remain on edge until the size of the Russian crop becomes clearer, as well as the dry weather patterns that are threatening Australian output.
Weather forecasts are also offering improved rain for some of the driest areas in Australia later this week.
WA will see a series of cold fronts, which started on the weekend but will continue through to next week. The stubborn high-pressure system that has sat over the Bight for weeks, preventing the cold fronts from making it to WA, finally moved this week. This allows the cold fronts to reach WA, offering the best chance of rain for the winter cropping season so far.
Southern Queensland and New South Wales are also expected to see rain later this week.
