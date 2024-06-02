Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Global wheat futures surge on Russian crop concerns

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global wheat futures surge on Russian crop concerns
Global wheat futures surge on Russian crop concerns

United States wheat futures surged higher last week as expectations for Russia's 2024 wheat harvest continue to shrink.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.