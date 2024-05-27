Have your say on our Beef 2024 coverage

Want to have your say on Beef 2024 and win a free digital subscription?
As a valued reader of Queensland Country Life we would like to get your feedback on our recent coverage of Beef 2024.
Along with rolling online and breaking news stories, the Queensland Country Life team published a jam-packed Beef Preview, 40-page free daily papers and an 88-page Beef Report with a special champions poster.
The online survey is short and will take less than five minutes to complete.
As a thank you for your time, you can enter into the draw for a chance to win a free 12 month digital subscription to Queensland Country Life valued at $198.
If you already have one, we will extend it by 12 months at no extra charge.
Click on the link below to take the survey and give us your feedback.
The survey closes on June 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.