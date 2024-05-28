Sassy and courageous Matilda shines in cattle ring at Fraser Coast Show

When Matilda Bock led a Brahman heifer around the ring from her wheelchair for the Isis District State High School team at the Fraser Coast Show in Maryborough on the weekend the youngster achieved a long-held dream.
It was wonderful moment for Matilda, 11, who was diagnosed with Ataxia Telangiectasia, a rare inherited childhood neurological disorder affecting the brain's control control motor movement and speech when she was four years old.
But this condition did not prevent Matilda from smiling happily as she led 20-month-old red Brahman Muan Diplomat assisted by her sister Chloe, 16, and friend Ryley Gibbs, 16, winning third in the class.
Ryley who has had his own cattle stud RPG Brahmans for 18 months and is at school with Chloe, said he identified Muan Diplomat as an excellent beast for his young friend to lead for the IDSHS cattle handlers class.
The year 12 student said he was delighted to assist Matilda achieve a long-held ambition to lead a heifer around a show ring.
"After I started breaking Muan Diplomat in, I told Matilda I had the ideal heifer for her and would take her into the ring with me to show and she was really happy," he said.
"I knew Muan Diplomat would be good for Matilda to lead, this heifer has always been really quiet and bit of a sook.
"Matilda went really well, she is the happiest, most grateful and most bubbly little girl."
According to Matilda's mum Amber Bock, her daughter has plenty of "sass and personality" and her greatest passions in life are animals.
Mrs Bock, 34, said she and husband Nathan, along with Chloe and son Ryan, 14, were very proud of Matilda who is in year six at Booyal State School.
"Matilda attends school five days a week but finishes at 1pm to help with her fatigue management," Ms Bock said.
"At home we run a mix of cattle for beef including Speckle Park, red Brahmans and blue Angus on 56.5 hectares.
"I have loaned two of our cattle to Chloe's school, this year they used Ryley's for Matilda to lead.
"Last year Chloe was the Rural Ambassador for the Childers Show and it was wonderful to see my girls in the ring together last weekend."
While many people would be overly protective of a child with such a condition, the Bock family and their supportive community take every care and opportunity to allow Matilda to experience activities which other kids take for granted.
As well as her interest in cattle, Matilda is also able to participate in barrel racing using a custom-designed saddle.
"Nando from Brastralia Ranch Saddles in Gympie made Matilda a special saddle and she loves riding," Mrs Bock said.
"We are going to the Australian Barrel Horse Association event in Tamworth in September.
"The ABHA are sponsoring Matilda to take part in the youngster's barrel racing event and we will have six to eight horses and nine people going and we hope to have merchandise to sell to raise money for research into Ataxia Telangiectasia."
Mrs Bock said the family was very fortunate to have the world's foremost AT expert, Professor David Coman located in Brisbane who. she had been extremely supportive of Matilda.
'There are around 40 children in Australia who are known to have this condition, so it's difficult to get government funding," she said.
"The consensus is with AT a child is on feeding tubes by age 9 and in a wheelchair by age 12 with a life expectancy somewhere into the teens.
"AT makes processing thought patterns very difficult so while she is in year six with her friends, and it's incredibly important for her to be socializing and playing with her friends, she is studying at grade one level."
Ms Bock said Chloe who is in year 10 was also very keen in showing livestock.
"Chloe loves cattle too and next year she plans with her friends to go on their own with some cattle and do the show circuit," she said.
"Our son Ryan is more of a crusty demon and into motorbikes."
Mrs Bock said if anyone wanted to know how to support Matilda and other children with his condition they can visit https://brashat.org.au for more information.
