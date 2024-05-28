Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sassy and courageous Matilda shines in cattle ring at Fraser Coast Show

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matilda Bock, 11, assisted by her sister Chloe, 16, and friend Ryley Gibbs, 16, led Muan Diplomat around the ring at the F2024 Fraser Coast Show. Picture: Supplied
Matilda Bock, 11, assisted by her sister Chloe, 16, and friend Ryley Gibbs, 16, led Muan Diplomat around the ring at the F2024 Fraser Coast Show. Picture: Supplied

When Matilda Bock led a Brahman heifer around the ring from her wheelchair for the Isis District State High School team at the Fraser Coast Show in Maryborough on the weekend the youngster achieved a long-held dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.