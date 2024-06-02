Live sheep canary in centre-left coal mine

Former Labor Prime Minister John Curtin summed up accurately the Australian people's integrity when he spoke before the US Congress in 1942. He said: 'Be assured of the calibre of our national character. We are too strong in our hearts; our spirit too high; the justice of our cause throbs too deeply in our being for that high purpose to be overcome'.
He was courageously pitching a direct Australian foreign policy to a then-seemingly indifferent America that was independent of 10 Downing Street.
Curtin's statesman-like leadership has not rubbed off on his party's current political generation.
The Albanese government's phase-out of the live sheep export industry has Australian agriculture rightfully infuriated as it has all the diplomacy of a shotgun blast through a tractor cab.
The infuriating part of this is the abandonment of an evolving social license. The farm sector retains its licence by listening to community concerns and continuing to make progressive changes.
Australian agriculture cannot afford to minimise the importance of social licence given we expect it from mining and banking, and demand it be applied on the exploding renewable energy sector.
No fair dinkum farmer can argue this does not apply to them or respective industries.
This approach has seen dairy long stop induced calving, pork phased out dry sow stalls and eggs have committed to a timeline on caged hens.
While none of these industries face the same kind of existential threat WA sheep farmers now do, it's the standard set, of legitimising animal activism at the heart of government decision making, that unites all commodities.
After all, what industry is truly safe when government cuddles up with extremism?
Science-based policy making is officially extinct, replaced by political expediency at the expense of farmers, their families, and the intelligence of agricultural scientists.
If live sheep is the canary deep in the centre-left coal mine, then we have truly struck the suffocating carbon monoxide seam that is the Albanese government.
My message to the government is Australian farmers are too strong in our hearts, our spirit is too high and the justice of our cause throbs too deeply for us to yield here where you have so irrevocably collapsed.
- Damien Tessmann, dairy agribusiness manager
