Glenlands genetics sell strongly online

A quality line of 1344 Droughtmaster steers and heifers representing Glenlands Droughtmaster genetics was presented on AuctionsPlus on Friday.
In a breakdown of the sale which grossed more than $1.3 million, heifers averaged $1101/head and topped at $1520/head, steers averaged $13310/head and topped at $1310, while weaners averaged $1070/head and topped a $1200/head.
Regular longstanding Glenland's client, Dean Kiernan, Bygana, Clermont, consigned a quality line of 589 heifers and topped the sale.
Their top price at $1520/head was a pen of 84 PTIC heifers aged between 14 to 18 months, while a similar line of 29 heifers made $1500/head.
A line of 113 weaned heifers, aged between seven to nine months, made $1200/head, and similar pens made $1175/head and $1105/head.
The Kiernans sold a pen of 60 station mated heifers, aged 15 to 17 months, made $1110, while another line of station mated heifers made $1110/head.
The top priced pen of steers were consigned by Denby Pastoral Baralaba, who topped the steer run.
They offered a pen of 98 feeder steers, aged 18 to 22 months, selling to $1400/head.
Next at $1220/head was a pen of 84 feeder steers offered by HC Pastoral, Hughenden. HC Pastoral also sold 136 NSM future breeders for $910/head.
Booroondarra Pastoral, Middlemount offered 136 NSM future breeders selling to $900/head.
Warrego Ag, Wandoan sold 23 heifers aged 15 to 17 months for $890/head.
The Laurie family, L4 Livestock, Westward offered 24 NSM future breeders for $855/head.
Craige Station, Texas sold 117 weaner steers for $800/head and 36 weaner heifers for $595/head.
Brad Passfield, Hourn and Bishop, Moura said his company assessed the bulk of the offering and the successful sale results speak for the quality genetics put forward.
"They sale showcased the Glenlands bloodlines and were well supported," he said.
"Terry Nolan of Nolan Meats strongly supported feeder runs of cattle.
"He has bought these genetics before and he knows how well they perform on feed."
Spokesperson for the Glenlands stud, Darren Childs said the sale was a great example of the demand for their proven genetics.
He said buyers were active from Richmond through to southern Queensland.
"It was great to give our clients this marketing opportunity and good to see in these current conditions there was demand for quality Droughtmaster cattle," he said.
"This really was another marketing tool for our clients to add value to the product they produce."
