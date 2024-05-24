Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Glenlands genetics sell strongly online

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 25 2024 - 8:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Kiernan, Bygana, Clermont consigned a quality line of 589 heifers with the top pen selling for the top price at $1520/head for a pen of 84 PTIC heifers aged between 14 to 18 months. Picture Brad Passfield, Hourn and Bishop.
Dean Kiernan, Bygana, Clermont consigned a quality line of 589 heifers with the top pen selling for the top price at $1520/head for a pen of 84 PTIC heifers aged between 14 to 18 months. Picture Brad Passfield, Hourn and Bishop.

A quality line of 1344 Droughtmaster steers and heifers representing Glenlands Droughtmaster genetics was presented on AuctionsPlus on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.