Local cattle dominate Blackall sale

Blackall agents yarded 909 head of cattle at the last prime and store sale for the month of May.
Cattle came from local and surrounding areas with those from Blackall, Aramac, Longreach and Winton making up most of the yarding.
There was a mixed yarding of fat cattle with processors having more consistency with shorter weeks no longer the norm.
Brian and Alison Woods, Dalmar, Aramac, sold Santa cross cows for 205c at 582.70kg to return $1195/hd.
Ryrie Grazing, Mount Pleasant, Tambo, sold Charolais cross cows for 204.20c at 718kg to return $1466/hd.
Maylands Pastoral Co, Maylands, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster steers for 300.2c/kg at 366kg to return $1099/hd.
Maylands Pastoral Co, Maylands, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 206.2c/kg at 318kg to return $655/hd.
TJC Grazing, Sunnyside, Longreach sold Brahman cross cows and calves to $1200 per unit.
J and D Brand, Romula, Jundah sold prime Brahman heifers to a top of 24 c/kg weighing 471kg to return $1058/hd.
BF and RC Birchley, Gartmore, Tambo sold Barford bullocks 252.2c/kg weighing 656kg to return $1655/hd.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Ballygar, Aramac sold Brahman cross cows for 212.2c/kg weighing 651kg to return $1382/hd.
Natalie Curley, Avington, Blackall sold Brahman cows for 212.2c/kg weighing 623kg to return $1322/hd.
RJ and DC Quinn, Hickleton, Longreach sold Droughtmaster steers for 340.2c/kg weighing 216kg to return $737/hd.
LA and ML Brazier, Southern Cross, sold Brahman cross steers for 240.0c/kg weighing 569kg for a return of $1366/hd. They also sold Brahman cross cows for 206.2c/kg weighing 563kg for a return of $1161/hd.
Devenish Grazing, Devenish, Blackall, sold a Santa Gertrudis bull for 230.0c/kg weighing 965kg for a return of $2219/hd.
