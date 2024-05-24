Picture perfect wedding at Penwhaupell

The weather couldn't have been more perfect when Emm Bambling and Matthew Locke were married on March 16.
Emm, from Penwhaupell, Gayndah, and Matthew from Bunardo, Mungindi, NSW, were married on a hill at the Bambling's property where a younger Emm was always asked to check for cattle when mustering the Range paddock on horseback.
The reception followed under lights at the historic Penwhaupell Slab Homestead.
Matt and Emm met briefly in year 12 at boarding school, but their romance didn't begin until 2014 when they were both working on cattle stations in the Northern Territory.
Fast forward to 2020, they rekindled when Emm was offered a job in Moree, NSW, only 100km from Matt.
Not long into their relationship Matt told Emm that "everything had picked up and she had brought the rain".
Lucy Kinbacher Photography and Short Flix Media captured the day.
A number of local suppliers contributed including Flowers by Susan, the wedding cake from Margie McIntyre, Leah's Skin and Beauty, and the Golden Orange Hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.