Friend 'emotional' after winning the Elizabeth Boughen memorial challenge

The winner of the second annual Elizabeth Boughen memorial youth challenge at the Rosewood Show on Friday said it was an emotional moment when her name was announced.
Aislynne Boland, 22, said she was very moved when Ms Boghen's father Noel handed her the trophy.
"I did the show circuit with Elizabeth for years, she was a dear friend," Ms Boland said.
"Her dad presented me with the trophy and afterward we both had a bit of a cry."
Ms Boland said the standard of the competition was very high and she was surprised and honoured to get a perfect score of 120.
"I have been out of cattle for a couple of years so drew on past experiences including what I had learned at West Moreton Anglican College," she said.
"I used an animal bred by Ray Zahnow at Fernvale Limousin stud."
The event was a combined challenge incorporating young judges, young paraders and herdsmanship, with points awarded per class with the highest combined point scorer to have their name engraved on the perpetual trophy.
Ms Boland was also presented with $150.
The event also raised funds for autoimmune disease which claimed the life of the beloved young woman who lost a brief battle with illness in January 2023.
Judge Steph Laycock who is the operations manager at High Country Droughtmasters, said she was very impressed with standard of each entrant.
"The youngsters were of a very high calibre," she said.
"Everyone did very well, they all had a go and I was very impressed."
Mr Boughen spoke movingly of his daughter's love of cattle and said he hoped the award named in her memory would continue to inspire other young people in the industry.
"While we wish Liz was still here competing herself, we know she would be honoured the competition in her name is encouraging young people to get involved and rewarding people for trying their best and enjoying being part of stud beef competition and community," he said.
"Liz would be proud to see young people getting involved in stud beef showing and being rewarded for having a go, this challenge is all about encouraging kids to have a go.
"The reason herdsmanship is such an important part of the criteria is so that kids who may not be the most experienced still have a chance to compete and enjoy the day.
"You can compete as an individual or as part of your school group. "
The school event was won by students from Boonah State High School and teacher and cattle team coordinator Aidan Richters said he was extremely proud of how the students conducted themselves during the competition.
"We used eight head of cattle from Talgai Santa Gertrudis from Chick and Malcolm Gadsby," he said.
"The students did a great job and gave up time on their school holidays to participate and i'm really pleased with their efforts and very proud of them."
Madi Tait said she wanted to honour and celebrate Ms Boughen's memory by raising money for PA Research Foundation which raises funds for ground-breaking, lifesaving research to develop better diagnoses, treatments and preventions for some of Australia's biggest health challenges.
"Elizabeth was a dear friend of our families and was passionate about the cattle industry, young people and agricultural shows," she said.
"The more people that know about PA Research Foundation and the work of the medical researchers they fund, the greater their impact, so please also spread the word by sharing this with your friends and family."
Rosewood Show chief cattle steward Scot Tait, said he was very pleased that the event had raised more than $3000 to date.
"It was a great day," he said.
"It was really good to so so many young people come out and support the event."
You can support Ms Tait's fundraising here.
