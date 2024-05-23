Weaners pay well at Silverdale

Weaner steers were among the highlights of the 356 head yarding at Silverdale on Wednesday.
Agents reported export and slaughter markets were firm on the last few weeks, with a couple of isolated lots selling to a dearer market.
Heavy feeder steers and feeder heifers also sold to firm rates while weaner steers sold to stronger rates reflected in the quality.
Double J Pastoral Co sold heavy Droughtmaster cows for 240c/kg to return $1753/hd. Their Charbray feeder heifers made 267c/kg or $990/hd.
Bremer Pastoral Co sold Santa cows for 229c/kg or $1392/hd.
LJ and HJ Sellars sold cull Friesian dairy cows for 188c/kg to return $1177/hd. Their Speckle Park weaner heifers made 238c/kg or $640/hd.
TD and SM Whitehall sold Santa bulls for 240c/kg or $2222/hd.
WD Lester sold Brahman cross full mouth ox for 284c/kg or $1820/hd.
EA and JK Windolf sold Droughtmaster cross four tooth, heavy steers for 295c/kg or $1650/hd.
Six tooth heavy Brahman heifers from N Richter made 255c/kg or $1300/hd.
RD Kruger sold Limousin cross heavy feeder steers for 316c/kg or $1538/hd.
A Taylor sold Charolais cross light feeder steers for 315c/kg, returning $1213/hd.
Light Santa feeder steers from AJ and GN Vayro made 315c/kg or $1088/hd.
Hodgetrans sold Charolais cross grain assisted steers for 305c/kg or $1100/hd.
S.W Freiberg sold Limousin cross weaner steers for 348c/kg or $842/hd.
TB and CA Bourke sold Charbray weaner steers for 339c/kg or $900/hd.
