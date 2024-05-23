Prices recover at Gracemere

A stronger market greeted vendors at Wednesday's Gracemere cattle sale.
Agents yarded 3273 head consisting of 1858 steers, 946 heifers, 343 cows, 57 cows and calves, 17 bulls, and 51mickeys.
Agents reported the steer market strengthened on average by 20 cents.
Weaner steers, 200-280kgs averaged 292c/kg reaching up to 378c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kgs averaged 304c/kg to top at 330c/kg.
The heifer market also strengthened by 11 cents on average.
Weaner heifers averaged 233c/kg to top at 266c/kg. Feeder heifers averaged 250c/kg to reach 267c/kg.
The cow market held firm with some good quality fat cows offered in the heavier weight categories, as did cows and calves, which topped out at $2025 per unit.
The bull market was firm at an average of 214c/kg overall.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY
GRC Pastoral, South Yaamba sold Brangus Steers for 330c weighing 427kg to return $1410/hd.
JF and CA Ellrott, Morinish sold a run of Braford steers to average 307c weighing 444kg to return $1368/hd topping at $1527/hd.
SJ & MJ Walsh Bajool Sold Charbray cross steers for 290c/kg weighing 456kg to return $1324/hd.
Sommerton Grazing Co, Goovigen sold Charbray cross steers for 338 cents weighing 315kg to return $1068/hd.
Lynch Family Cattle Co, St Lawrence sold Brahman steers for 298c/kg weighing 355kg to return $1058/hd.
Lisa McKinlay, Gogango sold Charbray steers for 378c weighing 261kg to return $989/hd.
LM Brangus, Finch Hatton sold Brangus steers for 344c/kg weighing 248kg to return $854/hd.
JP Coughlan sold Brahman steers for 278c weighing 305kg to return $848/hd.
W and K Hale, Sarina sold Brangus steers for 368 cents weighing 222kgs to return $820/hd.
Kenwill Holdings, Stanage sold Brangus heifers for 256c weighing 423kg to return $1084/hd.
Eulogie Cattle Company, Dululu sold Brangus heifers for 262 cents weighing 253kg to return $663/hd.
Hinchliffe & Sons, Jardine sold Brangus heifers for 254c/kg weighing 255kg to return $571/hd.
Eulogie Cattle Company, Dululu sold Brahman cows for 229 cents weighing 663kg to return $1521/hd.
GK and LR Thompson, Ridgelands sold Charbray cows for 231c/kg weighing 624kg to return $1443/hd.
D Waterson, Calliope sold Brahman cows for 239c weighing 537kg to return $1285/hd.
Siam Pastoral, Nankin sold Brahman cross cows for 226 cents weighing 553kgs to return $1252/hd.
Wales Grazing, Biloela, sold Droughtmaster cross cows with Brangus cross calves at foot for $2025/unit.
S Weeks, Bajool sold Brangus bulls for 230c/kg weighing 730kgs to return $1680/hd.
