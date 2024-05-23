Queensland Country Life
Prices recover at Gracemere

Updated May 23 2024 - 12:38pm, first published 12:30pm
Julian Laver, Nutrien, with the Charbray steers from Lisa Mckinlay, which made 378c/kg at 261kg to return $989/hd. Picture: CQLX
Julian Laver, Nutrien, with the Charbray steers from Lisa Mckinlay, which made 378c/kg at 261kg to return $989/hd. Picture: CQLX

A stronger market greeted vendors at Wednesday's Gracemere cattle sale.

