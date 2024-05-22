New seedstock business for Bondfield Agriculture

Progressive agribusiness couple David and Prue Bondfield have carved out a new venture since the sale of the Palgrove seedstock business to their New Zealand super fund partner.
It has been two years since the couple called time as the CEO and general manager of Palgrove Pastoral, allowing FarmRight Asset Management Australia to take over managing the super fund's Palgrove Pastoral enterprise.
The couple entered the partnership in 2017 to give the Palgrove business the capacity to grow its cattle numbers to meet increasing demand from clients.
It also enabled them to accelerate genetic development, and assured them of a succession plan for their genetics into the future.
It was a significant decision, given the Palgrove stud was established by the Bondfield family in 1969.
At that time Mr Bondfield's parents, Peter and Valerie, introduced Charolais to their existing Shorthorn and Brahman herds in an effort to lift weights and yields.
They were part of the first importation of Charolais semen from the UK, carried out through a ballot system.
Fast forward to 2024 and the Bondfields are now ready to share their latest business news with Queensland Country Life.
Bondfield Agriculture is their new seedstock breeding enterprise and consultancy business, which is operated from their well-known family property, Strathgarve at Dalveen.
Currently, Strathgarve is running 230 registered Angus, Ultrablack and Brangus females in three breeding herds.
Mr Bondfield is the first to admit that running a seedstock breeding operation is very much part of his DNA and as such Bondfield Agriculture intends to produce and sell approximately 100 Ultraback, Angus and Brangus bulls annually.
"As we wish to limit our production to a single property, we're focused on breeding bulls that we know will fit a broad range of environments and enterprises, and made the decision to simplify the program to include black cattle only," he said.
The Bondfields have been pioneers in the introduction and development of the Ultrablack breed since 2009, and Mr Bondfield has worked hard to refine the genetics over a 13 year period.
He insists that the family won't be returning to an annual sale format, instead all bulls will be sold from yearlings to 18 months, privately out of the paddock.
The bulls will come with estimated breeding values and genomic data.
In addition to the seedstock business, Mr Bondfield and long-standing general manager from Palgrove, David Smith, have teamed up in an advisory capacity.
Mr Bondfield said the idea came after many conversations and requests from both pastoral companies and family enterprises who had dealt with them.
The two cattlemen plan to balance their complementary skills and provide assistance on seedstock and commercial genetics, herd development programs and property management.
The pair have already introduced new Brangus and Ultrablack genetics to Australia, including DMR Express from the USA.
Calves are due to drop in Australia in the spring.
Meanwhile, Mrs Bondfield has been appointed to government, industry and private agricultural boards.
She is enjoying the new challenge and has a keen interest in industry issues as well as the latest Bondfield Agriculture business.
