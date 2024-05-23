Queensland Country Life
Monto market lifts 20-40c/kg

May 23 2024 - 10:00am
Rod and Tina McLaughlan with their champion pen of males. Picture by Sweet & Stower Photography.
KellCo Rural Agencies' 9th Annual Charbray and Charbray infused show and sale at Monto incorporating an all breeds weaner sale drew a yarding of 1363 head.

