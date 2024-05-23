Monto market lifts 20-40c/kg

KellCo Rural Agencies' 9th Annual Charbray and Charbray infused show and sale at Monto incorporating an all breeds weaner sale drew a yarding of 1363 head.
Cattle were drawn from Clermont, Miriam Vale, Eidsvold, Taroom, Ceratodous, Biloela, Thangool and all local areas.
Agents reported an excellent yarding of all descriptions met a market 20-40 cents a kilogram better. Buyer attendance was very good.
RAM, FD and WS Nichol sold Charbray cows to 225.2c/kg at average 588kg to return $1324.
Birch Pastoral sold Droughtmaster cows to 230.2c/kg at average 596kg to return $1373.
Bennett family sold Charbray heifers to 286.2c/kg at average 552kg to return $1581. They also sold Charbray steers to 291.2c/kg at average 692kg to return $2015.
Lamb Pastoral sold Charbray cross steers to 318.2c/kg at average 521kg to return $1659.
DS Keitley sold Droughtmaster steers to 334.2c/kg at average 331kg to return $1109.
HK Dwyer sold Charbray steers to 390.2c/kg at average 257kg to return $1004.
AB and HM Webb sold Charbray steers to 398.2c/kg at average 254kg to return $1013.
RD and CM McLaughlan sold Charbray steers to 400.2c/kg at average 261kg to return $1046.
T and A Devillers sold Charbray cross steers to 398.2c/kg at average 275kg to return $1095.
PF Breitkreutz and DG Johnston sold Brangus cross steers to 364.2c/kg at average 335kg to return $1220.
IR and CF Warmington sold Angus cross steers to 398.2c/kg at average 220kg to return $878.
GR and PJ O'Dell sold Brangus cross steers to 380.2c/kg at average 273kg to return $1037.
PJ and AM Kirkwood sold Braford Steers to 380.2c/kg at average 200kg to return $763.
Lamb Pastoral sold Charbray heifers to 283.2c/kg at average 467kg to return $1323.
BS and C Whitaker sold Charbray heifers to 362.2c/kg at average 380kg to return $1379.
HK Dwyer sold Charbray heifers to 294.2c/kg at average 285kg to return $838.
RD and CM McLaughlan sold Charbray heifers to 300.2c/kg at average 296kg to return $888. They also sold Charbray heifers to 314.2c/kg at average 270kg to return $848
AB and HM Webb sold Charbray heifers to 312.2c/kg at average 274kg to return $855.
GR and PJ O'Dell sold Charbray heifers to 298.2c/kg at average 247kg to return $738.
Avis family sold Charbray cross heifers to 292.2c/kg at average 280kg to return $818.
PF Breitkreutz and DG Johnston sold Braford cross heifers to 282.2c/kg at average 298kg to return $842.
GR and PJ O'Dell sold Angus cross heifers to 296.2c/kg at average 230kg to return $683.
JD Collingwood sold Charbray cross heifers to 302.2c/kg at average 246kg to return $745.
WINNERS:
All Breeds weaners
Class 1 - Weaner steer under 50pc Bos Indicus - R and G Crozier.
Class 2 - Weaner steer over 50pc Bos Indicus - I and R Warmington.
Class 3 - Weaner heifer under 50pc Bos Indicus - G and P O'Dell.
Class 4 - Weaner heifer over 50pc Bos Indicus - PF Breitkreutz and DG Johnston
Charbray and Charbray infused classes
Class 1 - Weaner steers - RD and CM McLaughlan.
Class 2 - Steers 350-420kg (0-2T) - KS and LA Ogle.
Class 3 - Steers 420-500kg (0-4T) - Lamb Pastoral Company.
Class 4 - Bullock over 500kg (0-8T) - Bennett Family Trust.
Class 5 - Weaner heifers - AB and HM Webb.
Class 6 - Heifers 350-420kg (0-2T) - BS and C Whitaker.
Class 7 - Heifers 420-500kg (0-4T) Lamb Pastoral Company.
Class 8 - Export female over 500kg (0-8T) Bennett Family Trust.
Champion male pen - RD and CM McLaughlan.
Champion female pen - BS and C Whitaker
