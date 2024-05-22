Wilguya's pairs win a last minute decision

Putting a ram-ewe combination together at the last second, Max Wilson and son Benn didn't give themselves a chance in the Queensland pair competition at the State Sheep Show in Blackall.
Their Wilgunya Merinos had been collecting reserve ribbons all morning so they were astounded when judges Warren Russell and Daniel Rogers gave the pair the nod, saying they matched up the best.
"The ram was in the ring as part of the young judges competition and we had ewes there for the group of three ewes judging, so we grabbed one and put it with the ram - it was good news for us," Max Wilson said.
They were the progeny of South Australian genetics from Greenfields and Collinsville studs, and both had won reserve ribbons in their medium wool classes.
It's the second time the Dirranbandi-based stud has won the Queensland pair ribbon, which Mr Wilson said was a great accolade, coming off the back of their Queensland Ram of the Year award in 2023.
"It keeps us in the game," he said, explaining that as lambs, their current team had been walking in water between August and November two years ago, making it a challenge for them to display their genetic potential.
The pair will now represent Queensland at the Bendigo National Sheep and Wool Show.
"Queensland's never won the pairs competition there but it's not too late," Mr Wilson said.
As well as collecting that Queensland championship, Wilgunya's team of 10, four rams and six ewes won four 2024 state sheep show ribbons.
The ram part of the pair earlier won the reserve champion junior ram and the reserve champion medium wool awards.
The stud also received reserve champion medium wool ewe and ram ribbons.
It won the pairs award from Mt Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck studs.
