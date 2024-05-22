Queensland Country Life
Wilguya's pairs win a last minute decision

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 22 2024 - 4:00pm
Benn, Heather and Max Wilson, Wilgunya, Dirranbandi, after winning the Queensland Pair championship at Blackall. Picture: Sally Gall
Putting a ram-ewe combination together at the last second, Max Wilson and son Benn didn't give themselves a chance in the Queensland pair competition at the State Sheep Show in Blackall.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

