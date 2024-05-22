Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaners and yearlings sell well at Moreton

May 22 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaners and yearlings sell well at Moreton
Weaners and yearlings sell well at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 653 head of cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.