Weaners and yearlings sell well at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 653 head of cattle at Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They said a full panel of buyers was in attendance with all descriptions selling to a fully firm market and a larger yarding of weaners and yearlings sold well considering some of the mixed lines on offer. Heavy cows and ox sold firm, as did pens of heavy feeder steers.
Vealer heifers from Hillhaven Angus sold to 245.2 cents a kilogram to realise $539. D and J Verrall sold vealer steers to 315.2c/kg to come back at $598.
Charolais yearling heifers from M Ryan made 323.2c/kg to return $921 and his pasture heifers made 293.2c/kg or $1649.
Kirrawood Trading consigned yearling steers that made 321.2c/kg or $1001. Pasture steers from D and S Skopp sold to 298c/kg to come back at $1728.
The Robinson family sold heavy cows for 237.2c/kg to realise $1529. Adam Haack also sold heavy cows that made 238.2c/kg or $1548.
Medium weight cows from Os Plumbing sold for 234.2c/kg or $1440. Mary Birchley sold pens of medium cows and light bulls for 236.2c/kg and 235.2c/kg to come back at $1259 and $1293 respectively.
Medium weight bulls from R Bishop made 249.2c/kg to return $2043. R and R Baines consigned heavy bulls that sold to 255.2c/kg and 238.2c/kg to return $2118 and $2239.
