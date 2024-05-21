Gympie market improves

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1980 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday. They reported the market for all descriptions was firm to dearer.
Cattle were drawn from Mundubberra, Mt Perr, Childers, Gin Gin, Maryborough, Tansey, Kilkivan, Woolooga, Conondale, Maleny and all local areas.
Heavy Charbray feeder steers from the Collyer family made 322 cents a kilogram to return $1567 and $1553. Droughtmaster steers from Mundubberra made 318c/kg to return $1532 and $1479.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Netherby made 316c/kg ($1540) and 322c/kg ($1419) and their lighter brothers 338c/kg ($1294 and $1184).
Charbray steers from the Henderson family, Eumundi, made 352c/kg to return $1540, $1470, $1256 and $1246.
Quality Charbray weaner steers from Emjay Charbray made 376c/kg ($1029). Santa cross weaner steers from Holly Dawson, Kilkivan sold for 382c/kg to return ($1019).
Charolais cross steers from Fred Roberts, Sandy Creek made 388c/kg ($1037). The Davies family, Kilkivan, sold Charolais cross steers for 384c/kg ($1004).
Weaner steers generally sold from 330c/kg to 380c/kg depending on quality and weight.
Feeder heifers topped at 268c/kg but generally sold from 230c/kg to 265c/kg. Weaner heifers sold from 200c/kg to 244c/kg.
