Mount Walker producers shift to hay production after cattle die from nitrate poisoning

Mount Walker's Petty family has gone into hay production for the first time after losing a significant portion of their herd to nitrate poisoning.
The experience of losing 25 pregnancy-tested-in-calf females to bought in hay during the drought of 2019 and is one of the reasons the family has opted to produce their own.
"We put a heap of hay out and when we came back the next morning, there were dead cattle everywhere," he said.
"It was a really hard time for us. We only have a small herd, for that reason it was a big loss.
"We were trying to start up our breeding operation and it was a kick in the guts."
Mr Petty said their aim was to produce 1000 round bales and about 3000 to 4000 squares per year of predominately Rhodes grass hay this year.
"We have have put away 600 bales already and by the end of the week they will have produced 800 bales," he said.
"Growing hay will ensure that we are drought-proof, provide another stream of income and give us the ability to control what is going into our cattle."
Many producers would be currently utilising hay for winter supplementation or weaning purposes and experts say producers should always be on alert.
Hay Australia representative Ainsley Mikkelsen said nitrate poisoning from hay was typically from crops that had been under water stress.
A forage and soil test was the best way to understand what was being fed out.
"In times of drought when crops are being grown and bailed while they are still a bit sappy or hot, nitrate levels can be higher," she said.
"Sometimes those levels may not be an issue if it is just the hay being fed to the livestock, but this changes when they are supplemented with other feeds."
Fire ants are a new issue to contend with while growing hay.
"With us being fire ant prone, we are obliged by law to keep our shed sprayed," he said.
"We use high grade black plastic, put down on compacted ground, then we put them on pallets.
"If you have the luxury, concrete floors are the best but a lot of people can't afford to put concrete all through their sheds.
"Through my talks with the biosecurity people, compacted ground first, black plastic, pallet and spray the area within a one metre perimeter around your shed, every six months but it depends on your area.
"We had a bad run with them but with the baiting programs we have contained them."
