Motherland hosts Mother's Day fundraiser in Goondiwindi

Motherland Queensland ambassador Alice Woods hosted a fundraising event at the Customs House Museum, Goondiwindi on Sunday.
It featured a panel of rural women including country music singer/songwriter Raechel Whitchurch and well-known rural influencer Steph Borowski and Kaitie Nash.
The speakers shared real and often hilarious stories of rural motherhood to an audience of 150, many of whom had travelled to Goondiwindi for the morning tea event and the chance to connect with other rural women.
The event also featured an exclusive performance from Raechel Whitchurch of songs from her new album.
Ticket sales and a raffle raised money for Motherland, a national charity which advocates for the emotional wellbeing of rural mothers in Australia and delivers services that help build resilience and improve mental health outcomes.
