Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Motherland hosts Mother's Day fundraiser in Goondiwindi

Updated May 21 2024 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures: The Farmer's Friend Photography

Motherland Queensland ambassador Alice Woods hosted a fundraising event at the Customs House Museum, Goondiwindi on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.