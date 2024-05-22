Wynn Downs take trade champion lambs at Isisford

Martin and Beck Eggerling along with children Cooper, Jacob, and Pippa had plenty of reasons to smile at the recent Isisford Sheep and Wool Show.
The family from Wynnn Downs, south of Longreach, finished the day with a first, a second and the champion pen of trade lambs award in the prime lamb section.
Mr Eggerling said he had selected two groups of four lambs from their last September drop wethers for the under 45 kilogram class and the over 45kg class, and made it final decision on three lambs that morning.
Their pen of three trade wethers were placed first in the over 45kg class, and these sheep onto to be the champion pen of trade lambs of the show.
The pen of three wethers entered in the under 45kg were placed second in their category.
Mr Eggerling said the win was very exciting for his kids as they entered to have some fun, while at the same time as getting involved and supporting the local community.
The Eggerlings transitioned from a Merino operation into a prime lamb business between four to five years ago.
"We started out running both in conjunction and gradually traded out of Merinos," he said.
"This was due to labour shortages such as shearers, market volatility, and the costs involved in managing a Merino flock."
These days Wynn Downs runs 6500 Australian White breeding ewes.
"Beck and I enjoy breeding and improving our bloodlines and seeing the overall benefits in running quality sheep," he said.
We chase early growth rates, and sheep that can thrive in our particular environment."
The Eggerlings use a combination of bloodlines and source their rams interstate from Red Hill Australian Whites at Dubbo, San Souci stud, near Molong and Regal Australian Whites at Inverell.
They try to source the best market return whether its direct to the processor or onto the feedlot.
