Waratah® and Nutrien Ag Solutions® have fencing for the future of Australian agriculture top of mind

The Waratah Flex Rail system is designed to make fencing for horses safer, easier and more cost-effective over the life of your fence. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Nutrien Ag Solutions

With more than 300 years of experience between them, Waratah and Nutrien Ag Solutions are helping farmers take their fencing further.



They are working hard to make profitable, innovative fencing solutions available to producers.

Waratah celebrates 140 years of serving farmers this year, having created industry-defining Australian-made fencing solutions such as Longlife Blue® wire technology and the JiO® Star® Post, while Nutrien Ag Solutions has 180 years of experience in the Australian market.

One system that offers a quality solution for containing horses safely while saving you time and money and not sacrificing appearance, is the Waratah Flex Rail™ system.



Providing a strong and flexible alternative to a traditional timber rail fence, the Waratah Flex Rail system is designed to make fencing for horses safer, easier, and more cost-effective over the life of your fence.

"The safety of an owner's horses is a top priority when helping them plan out a paddock fencing solution," Alex Stirton from Nutrien Ag Solutions Charleville said.

"Incorrect fencing material can be hazardous to horses and can cause significant and costly injuries," Alex said Waratah's Flex Rail was a fantastic alternative for horse owners looking for safer but visually appealing fencing alternatives.

"Flex Rail absorbs direct impact from the horse reducing the risk of serious injuries."

Waratah's quality fencing paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for most rural fencing needs. Picture supplied

The Waratah Flex Rail system isn't just a safer option for your horses, it is also made from 100 per cent fully recycled plastic and its ease of use saves you time and money through a quick installation process and less maintenance over the life of the fence.

Waratah's quality fencing paired with Nutrien Ag Solutions' livestock management and husbandry knowledge caters for most rural fencing needs from livestock containment to exclusion fencing.



Nutrien Ag Solutions and Waratah's teams of specialists are happy to extend their knowledge to help producers set up a suitable fencing system for their operation.

And as an added incentive, if you buy $8,500 worth of Waratah products at your local Nutrien Ag Solutions store throughout May and June 2024, you will be eligible to redeem a Weber Baby Q® BBQ, BBQ cover and roasting pack from Waratah.



For more information and the terms and conditions of this offer, click HERE.



Take your fencing further, find your local Nutrien Ag Solutions store HERE.

Want to learn more about the Waratah Flex Rail system? Visit waratahfencing.com.au/How-To/Design-your-fence/Livestock-Fencing/Horse-Fencing/Flex-Rail-System.