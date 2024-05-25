At Beef 2024 the topic of diversification came up when someone in a group asked for input. What followed from some was a range of very strong opinions/advice being offered without being curious to start with. Side-note: I possibly shouldn't have been surprised as this is a common issue with communication I see with my consulting work - too many statements and not enough questions.
Back onto diversify or simplify. Like so many topics, there is no set recipe for success. What works for another business may not work for you. In fact, it could be disastrous. Diversification can be the best decision to make for some businesses, and the worst for others, which is why it may have been better for the people in the Beef Week conversation to have asked some questions, to understand more about the current reality for the person asking for input.
The primary risk with diversification is managing focus. The more irons you have in the fire (enterprises), the more you must have your eye on the ball to focus on managing each enterprise for success. Timing of decision making is such a critical driver of success and so while different enterprises or opportunities might look good on paper, it is your ability to manage that opportunity that turns budget into reality.
So, if your focus is being pulled in all directions and you spread yourself too thin some possible consequences can arise. The main ones I see, and help people work through, are burnout, decision fatigue, lack of profit, poor communication and avoidance.
Like most things in life, it always comes back to people. When you diversify, you need to carefully consider the people aspect as to who is going to be accountable for what. If you are already doing the work of two people and you add another enterprise, who is going to take work off you? Adding more workload to someone who is already loaded up in an effort to increase profit rarely works nowadays. If you add more people to your team, who is going to manage them?
It is also very useful to challenge what is the real driver for diversifying? If it is because someone who doesn't deeply know your business said you should do it, then be careful. If it is because it is seen as progressive and will look good, then be careful.
What are the successful businesses doing? They are doing what works for them, really well, on a regular basis. Good businesses do things that are simple and repeatable for them.
What is diversification? This is a great question to ask when someone says "you've got to diversify". For one business it might mean adding some trade animals to their breeding business. For another it might mean investing in the share market or real estate. Two very different risk profiles there.
A mentor of mine once said to me that "everything is a game, and if you're going to play the game, you need to know the rules of that game". This concept has really stuck with me and it summarises the key to diversification perfectly. If you're going to diversify then you need to understand the rules of the area you are diversifying into, or you need to employ the skills of someone who does.
Hasten slowly when making big changes and make sure your strategy is the right one for you in your current reality.
David is RCS chief of delivery running Grazing for Profit Schools and advisory work with RCS Australia. www.rcsaustralia.com.au 1800 356 004
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.