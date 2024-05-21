Queensland Country Life
Cunnamulla cans May show, exploring new date

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 21 2024 - 10:05pm, first published 7:00pm
A revamped Cunnamulla Show committee, including then-treasurer Jessie Thompson, then-secretary Amy McKenzie, and then-president Shaun Fagan, with Warrego MP Ann Leahy, second right, put on a successful 2015 show. Picture: Andrew Crothers
Difficulty securing sideshow alley attractions in May and a date clash with a nearby event have been given as the reasons for the Cunnamulla and District Show to be cancelled this year.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

