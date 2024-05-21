Cunnamulla cans May show, exploring new date

Difficulty securing sideshow alley attractions in May and a date clash with a nearby event have been given as the reasons for the Cunnamulla and District Show to be cancelled this year.
The Paroo Shire public holiday, which is gazetted for this Friday, May 24, will still happen and will still give locals a long weekend, and the scheduled sheepdog trials are going ahead too.
The decision was made in early March and president Amy Palmer said it had been a difficult one to make.
She said they'd been struggling with entertainment and committee numbers alike since the COVID pandemic changed so much around, including the Showmen's Guild circuit, which they hadn't been able to successfully rejoin.
"We know they're struggling to make ends meet and we paid them to come along last year, but we're a small show, we can't afford that either," she said.
"And now we're clashing with Thargomindah's great Shearers Shindig, which means we're both competing for people and food and so on.
Saying it was time to try something new, Ms Palmer said they were now working with the Queensland Ag Shows board to lock in a new date for 2025, with August as a preference.
"It's not confirmed but August is when the show rides go back south after Mount Isa so that might work better," she said.
The Cunnamulla Show committee is already planning a carnival fun day in August this year to take advantage of the rides being available.
"The Show Society will be working towards building and innovating a new 2025 show that honours our history but is also relevant, exciting and viable moving forward," a society social media post said. "If you have any ideas, thoughts, opinions, visions and/or (constructive) criticism we would love to hear from you."
Ms Palmer said this week that at present the committee consisted of just five people.
"We either have to look at diversifying or roll a few things in together if we're going to survive," she said.
Queensland Country Life reported in 2015 that a new Cunnamulla Show executive committee breathed new life into the association, resulting in a "mind-blowing" turnaround, when attendance nearly doubled to more than 2200 people.
"While many country shows are struggling to retain numbers, the impressive upturn took just six months to execute," it reported at the time.
Ms Palmer said she was planning to attend the south west sub-chamber meeting in June to see what other show committees were doing to combat similar problems.
"I know it's not just us struggling with these issues," she said.
News of the cancellation was largely supported on social media, where QAS Merino sheep and wool young judge coordinator Lorraine Crothers commented on the challenges they'd had over the past few years in trying to find a date that didn't clash with others.
"You are a proactive show society and I am sure you will come up with a solution for a time to stage the 2025 Cunnamulla show," she said.
Tom Ringo King said it wouldn't have been an easy decision but said it was time to try something new.
"As much as people want to criticise and downgrade the situation I feel the outcome of this will hopefully realign the show with the outside world and get us a bigger and better show in 2025," he said.
Barbara Capewell fully supported the decision to cancel, saying it was sad but even sadder when there weren't any sideshows, spectators, competitors or volunteers.
"Can't have a show without community support - looking forward to 2025 being a new and better show," she said.
QAS general manager Trevor Beckingham said some of the problems the Showmen's Guild faced were getting effective runs, and getting staff, which he said had overtaken insurance as their main problem, along with difficulties in getting machine inspections done.
"There's a lot having to sit round because of it - it's a perfect storm," he said.
"It's beyond anybody's control but it's the most far-flung shows that are most affected.
"Without knowing Cunnamulla's situation, I can't say that this was their issue."
