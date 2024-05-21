Queensland Country Life
Airfield funding set to benefit seven rural Queensland strips

May 21 2024 - 1:01pm
Assistant Minister for Regional Development Anthony Chisholm inspecting the Woorabinda Airport with Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council town service manager Reginald Cressbrook. Picture: Supplied
Assistant Minister for Regional Development Anthony Chisholm inspecting the Woorabinda Airport with Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council town service manager Reginald Cressbrook. Picture: Supplied

Seven Queensland airstrips at locations including Injune and St George are set to receive funding under round 10 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program.

