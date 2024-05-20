Outdoor education-based program set for Queensland schools

An outdoor education-based program is taking students beyond the classroom walls and out of their comfort zones.
A Queensland based school is currently conducting a feasibility study, following the success of the Beyond program with Victorian based school, Geelong Grammar.
As part of the program year 9 Geelong Grammar students spent 12 months at the Timbertop campus, located in the foothills of the Victorian Alps, where they engaged in a combination of indoor academic learning and outdoor activities.
Project co-developer Xavier McCluskey said the goal of the program was to challenge students, build their resilience and connect them with the land.
"The concept was developed by myself, Anthony Lee, who was my mentor, and James Walker," he said.
"We know that there is something wrong in the education system, where a lot of people are missing out on being taught agriculture and about the natural environment...the concept has worked well for Geelong Grammar."
"From an agriculture perspective the students undertake subjects like ag science as part of their normal school based subjects, but would include activities that connected their learning to the physical environment.
"Geelong Grammar, year 9 students, were hosted by a rural Victorian organisation, where they were schooled full time and we wanted to emulate that in Queensland."
He said the students completed their academic work during the week in school hours and spent the weekends outdoors, engaged in activities like trail running, and skiing in winter, which was aimed at physically challenging the students in a natural environment.
"It is not necessarily like an agricultural school, it is more an outdoor education for Queensland based students," he said.
They plane to pitch the program to other Queensland schools.
"It could be one or two schools that send their students that are interested to a facility in Queensland, or a government funded scholarship that 100 students throughout Queensland receive."
"It is about building resilience, taking children out of their comfort zones and away from technology... we want then to come away with an understanding of the natural environment,"he said.
"We are looking to approach another school as well and will try and try to offer it in a co-educational school...that was the feedback we had from the schools, that they would prefer it to be co-educational."
