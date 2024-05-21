Young cattle dominate at Toowoomba

The number of stock penned at Toowoomba on Monday reduced to 134 head after the large number the previous week.
Young cattle were in the largest numbers along with a small selection of bullocks and cows.
Buyer attendance was similar to the previous week as well as a large number of onlookers.
Yearling steers to feed experienced a small improvement in price and the remainder sold to firm demand for the quality penned.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg to restockers made to the occasional 460 cents a kilogram to average 383c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 348c to 355c with sales to 368c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 330c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 290c to average 256c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to processors averaged 218c and made to 230c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed made to 282c to average 262c and the occasional heavy weight made to 270c/kg.
A couple of bullocks to the local meat trade made to 280c/kg and returned $1703/head.
Plain condition cows made to 170c and the best of the heavy weights penned made to 210c/kg.
Light weight bulls sold open auction made to $470.
- MLA
