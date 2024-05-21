Woodford prices rise

There were 256 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported the market showed a notable increase in prices to previous weeks, with several new buyers in operation.
Joaquin and Vi Tapiolas, Kingscrub, sold lines of Red Brangus yearling steers for $1140 and weaner steers for $1000.
Bevin Peters, Kilcoy, sold milk tooth Murray Grey steers for $1380 and $1270.
Terry Murgatroyd, Beachmere, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers for $1240.
Josh Sippel, Bellmere, sold five to six-month-old Droughtmaster cross steers for $690 and vealer heifers for $550.
Ian McLachlan, Rocksberg, sold Brangus weaner steers for $860 and Brangus vealer heifers for $540 and $530.
Terry O'Neill, Bracalba, sold Romagnola heifer calves for $480.
Troy Hennessy, Mt Mee, sold a line of Charbray store heifers for $670.
Kew Investments, Rocksberg, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $670.
Dean Bauer, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster cross backgrounder steers for $1000.
Shaun Lennon, Stanmore, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1130.
