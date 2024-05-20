From whoa to go: persistence pays off for Ilfracombe Merino breeder

Drought conditions were so bad around Ilfracombe a decade ago that local producer Peter Thomas said if anyone in the district was running 10 per cent of their normal stocking numbers, they were probably running too many.
On Saturday, he and his wife Kimble collected the Isisford Sheep and Wool Show's wether trial award for the highest valued fleece in the milk tooth section, and said their Beaconsfield property was currently running 12,000 Merinos.
His example of going from completely destocked to fully stocked shows the persistence needed, as much as the production knowledge required, to survive in primary industries in western Queensland.
Mr Thomas said they were now faced with the challenges of lower wool prices and government intervention in the live sheep trade, but said every commodity had its cycles of ups and downs.
They started to get back into the wool industry in 2016, juggling purchases of mobs of breeding ewes, thanks to dispersal sales, with sporadic rainfall and agistment at times.
Asked if he was glad they'd gone back into wool production, Mr Thomas said that being a single operation family place, Beaconsfield was better suited to it.
"Cattle probably fit bigger operations with more options," he said. "Sheep aren't as protein-hungry either."
The Thomases were able to start with a clean breeding slate about five years ago, picking Yalgoo rams from the NSW Northern Tablelands, which Mr Thomas said wasn't conventional for his part of the world.
He said he was attracted to Yalgoo's focus on profitability and the way they'd demonstrated genetic improvement over the years.
Beaconsfield's highest valued fleece in the milk tooth section of Isisford's wether trial was valued at $70.72, thanks to a weight of 6.9kg and a micron count of 16.6.
The sheep's carcase value was estimated at $53.51, giving a combined value of $124.23.
Paula Dean at Notus Downs, south of Longreach, had the highest valued sheep on carcase measures in the milk tooth section, coming in at $89.27, and her team won the section for the sheep in their first year, with an overall team average price of $127.82.
The Beaconsfield team was third, averaging $115.00 a head with wool and carcase measurements combined.
The Thomases have teams in Longreach and Muttaburra wether trials as well, partly as a way of donating to those shows and partly because of the measureable information they received.
"It's data on the unseen," Mr Thomas said. "If you look at the results there's probably as much variation within teams as there is between teams."
He looks to the lifetime production category of trials to provide information with the greatest commercial relevance.
Trials usually total up fleece values across the three years that wethers are run, plus a final carcase value, which is better able to reflect the price and seasonal fluctuations of a commercial flock.
At Isisford this year, Bungulla Partnership operating at Laidlaw, south of Longreach won that award, with a value of $280.08, using Centreplus bloodlines.
In the open competition, the Sanderson family, Westbourne, Tambo, had the overall champion wether's fleece, valued at $80.70, winning the Peter Sams Memorial trophy.
Their fleece, based on Boonoke bloodlines, the heaviest in the trial this year, weighed 8.6kg, was 18 microns, 59mm long, and yielded 77.5 per cent.
