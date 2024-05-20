Paradise Lagoons marks 22 years

One of the nation's highly decorated campdrafts was held last weekend with the 22nd annual Paradise Lagoons Campdraft hosted on the private property of the Acton family, 15 kilometres west of Rockhampton.
Celebrating the legacy of the late Graeme Acton, this year's milestone marks the 10th anniversary of his passing. Mr Acton was a visionary who took the sport of campdrafting to new heights and together with his brother, Evan, under the banner Acton Land and Cattle Co, built the state-of-the-art equine complex on their private property for all to enjoy.
The Paradise Lagoons campdraft and equine facilities were opened in 2003 and named in honour of their parents, Tom and Val Acton MBE Memorial Complex.
Long-time family friend of the Acton family, Billy-Joe Rea, from Falcon Downs, Marlborough, riding Double Black won the featured Graeme Acton Memorial Open. Double Black was bred by Billy-Joe's father, Wally Rea, and was out of his well performed mare Rapps Ellie and sired by Acres Destiny, therefore carrying a double cross of Acres Destiny. The mare was started under Wally Rea who handed the reins over to his son to continue the mare's campdraft career.
Well known Capella couple Steve and Louise Comiskey took the honours in the Rockhampton Open, with Steve victorious riding One Knight Stand on behalf of Christopher Ware to claim the win with 268 points, with Louise placing second riding Savvy Dancin Cat just two points behind. One Knight Stand is one of the last surviving stallions by the highly regarded sire Warrenbri Romeo, who was one of the dominant campdraft sires in his time.
The Ray White Rockhampton / Yeppoon Novice A was won by Lexi Payne riding her entry Little Twirl with an aggregate score of 183 points, while the Elders Rockhampton Novice B was won by Joshua Smith riding Mewburn Contoria.
Scott School claimed the C.M. Pastoral Co. Futurity Draft riding Consere on behalf of Mark Simshauser with an aggregate score of 179. The Lunar Brangus Stallion Shoot Out was won by Joshua Smith riding Conduit with 91 points for the one round event. This combination went on to win the Champion of Champions sponsored by Mort & Co and was presented with the Joseph Acton Memorial Rosebowl.
Shari Knudsen, Chinchilla, continued her winning form taking out the Ladies Draft sponsored by R & B White and Lawrence Motors riding One Time Crimson.
The Juvenile campdraft, sponsored by Richard & Ellanor Brimblecombe, was a tussle between two up-and-coming competitors from Alpha, Jack Black (Diman) and Tia Dillon (Original Sin) who were forced into a runoff, with Jack securing the win. Jack was recently awarded the ACA Champion Juvenile Rider and is in his final competition year as a juvenile competitor.
The Surbiton Grazing Junior was won by Gabbi Stenhouse riding Gromit while the mini was taken out by another Alpha competitor John Comiskey and his mount Miss Jackson.
The popular Saturday night 4cyte state of origin campdraft was taken out by the Queensland team under the leadership of captain Evan Acton.
A reminder that nominations for the High School Percentile Cup Campdraft are due on May 31. The pre-nominations must have the number of students per team as well as the number of runs per competitor.
