Paradise Lagoons marks 22 years

Well known Capella couple Steve and Louise Comiskey took the honours in the Rockhampton Open, with Steve victorious riding One Knight Stand on behalf of Christopher Ware to claim the win with 268 points, with Louise placing second riding Savvy Dancin Cat just two points behind. One Knight Stand is one of the last surviving stallions by the highly regarded sire Warrenbri Romeo, who was one of the dominant campdraft sires in his time.