Paradise Lagoons marks 22 years

By Robyn Paine
Updated May 20 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 1:01pm
One of the nation's highly decorated campdrafts was held last weekend with the 22nd annual Paradise Lagoons Campdraft hosted on the private property of the Acton family, 15 kilometres west of Rockhampton.

