Central Queensland Brahman breeders' success in flushing older cows

With a focus on lowering the cost of production and improving profitability, a central Queensland Brahman breeding operation has found success in flushing older cows.
Ewedale Grazing Partnership is a family operated stud and commercial cattle operation situated in the Callide Valley, between Biloela and Banana.
The partnership comprises of Nioka Brahmans, owned by Letitia Nicolle and her partner, Sam Graham's Halifax Brahmans.
Both enterprises have had a strong focus on polled Brahman cattle since the 90s.
Letitia said their first IVF program was carried out in 2019, 12 months after the relocation of the Nioka stud from Rockley, Warialda in northern NSW.
"Typically only a small program is run each year with the implanting of fresh or frozen embryos into anywhere from 25 to 60 recipients, depending on what cows we have made available for the program," Ms Nicolle said.
"We have had results varying from 25 per cent success from implant to weaning, right through to 82pc success rate."
Ms Nicolle said both of their stud herds were primarily focused on female performance which is ultimately an offshoot of the main family business, a predominantly self-replacing commercial herd.
"Fundamentally, we see the female as the engine room of the herd," she said.
"They're what keeps the wheels turning and pays the bills. To achieve this, calves on the ground and their survival is absolutely crucial."
Letitia shared their business philosophy, "calves on the ground and their survival is key", which she believes to be a driver of their beef success.
"The older cows in both studs have a proven record as commercially relevant females," Ms Nicolle said.
"Using them helps mitigate and reduce the incidence of undesirable genetics and stems from years of actual proven paddock performance.
"Whilst placing a preference on flushing older cows is definitely playing the long game through waiting until a cow has had 7-10 plus calves before conducting reproductive work, it does allow you to make the most informed and risk-free decision and investment."
Ms Nicolle believes this process allows them to cost effectively multiply and accelerate genetic gain efficiently.
"These are the genetics that you need to be replicated in order to lower the cost of production and improve profitability," she said.
"Retaining sons and daughters from these females has allowed us to efficiently inject these highly desirable genes back into our herd and capitalise on the proven "real world" females with actual runs on the board, that have the genetic composition to make a difference.
"They are the cows that improve the commercial cattleman's bottom line for generations to come."
Letitia said it was imperative for the beef industry to focus on producing females that were "efficient converters" and are "genetically predisposed to carrying fat readily".
"I believe that with the focus on growth, bone, eye muscle and a reliance on a grain finished article, the industry is rapidly losing sight of the fact that cattle must carry fat naturally even in harsh conditions with minimal input and that is a heritable trait that we should not ignore," she said.
"Fat and ease of doing ability needs to be passed on to the daughters to ensure increased re-breed rates first and foremost.
"You can have all the fertility and growth 'data' in the world but if you can't keep the natural ability to carry fat, it's going to be a very short-lived project."
As the beef industry moves towards EBVs and genomics for genetic selection, Letitia believed the tools, while beneficial to a degree, shouldn't be heavily relied upon.
"Just because an animal looks good on paper, does not necessarily mean it's good in the paddock," she said.
"Whilst figures are certainly a tool to be considered to a degree, they cannot be relied upon for actual proven and ongoing paddock performance.
"Tried and true females are what lay the foundation of a profitable herd."
There is a presumption in the beef industry that you get more eggs off a female when they're younger.
However, Ced Wise AB Services veterinarian Adam Wise believes older cows can still be as fertile as long as they're naturally fertile.
"Older cows, 10-12 years old, will still produce good numbers of embryos using conventional multiple ovulation, MOET flushing, provided they are still naturally fertile, conceiving each year," Mr Wise said.
"Provided they remain naturally fertile, older cows will on average produce five freezable embryos per flush.
"Maiden heifers will produce four freezable per flush on average."
Ced Wise AB Services provide their services across Australia and their reproduction centre is located in Glen Aplin in Queensland.
Mr Wise said many of their clients collect eggs from older cows.
"Nearly all our clients would flush cows 10 years or older," he said.
"The growing trend is to flush younger animals to rapidly improve genetic gains based on EBVs and genomics, this is most readily seen in the Wagyu breed.
"However, there are also many benefits for a 10 year old cow that has proven herself for longevity, structure, fertility and ability to produce good offspring.
"Very hard to go past a proven performer and amplify that quality through embryo transfer."
