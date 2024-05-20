Queensland Country Life
Input to new Georgina-Diamantina water plan being sought

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 20 2024 - 7:22pm, first published 6:19pm
Some of the pelican flock on the Diamantina River at Birdsville last month. Picture: Karen Brook
There's no glaring indications that water use needs are changing in the Georgina and Diamantina river catchments but Queensland's Water Department is seeking input from communities there as it starts drafting a new water plan.

