Input to new Georgina-Diamantina water plan being sought

There's no glaring indications that water use needs are changing in the Georgina and Diamantina river catchments but Queensland's Water Department is seeking input from communities there as it starts drafting a new water plan.
It's 20 years since the current plan was drawn up, and while the 2019 Minister's Performance Assessment Report found it to be fit-for-purpose and effective in advancing the sustainable management of the region's water resources, a new plan has to be put in place by law.
According to the department's north region executive director Ingrid Fomiatti Minnesma, public information sessions are planned for Boulia, Bedourie, Birdsville and Windorah in June, so that water users can make their views known.
The Georgina and Diamantina water plan manages an area of Queensland covering about 266,000 square kilometres - almost the same size as New Zealand - and is home to waterways that form part of the Lake Eyre Basin.
Its area covers towns including Winton, Boulia, Bedourie, Camooweal and Birdsville.
"Requests for irrigated agriculture are very low," Ms Minnesma said.
"At the top end there are mining interests, but the main users have been for stock and domestic purposes.
"We've had no indication that anything has changed but that's why we're going out to talk to people.
"We'll be asking if people are happy or if they'd like to see changes."
The plan regulates water in all watercourses within the area, as well as overland flow, and any water that sits between the Great Artesian Basin and the surface.
Ms Minnesma said while the plan area overlaid the GAB, the latter had its own water plan.
"This is an opportunity to influence the next water plan, so it's important to have your say now," she said.
"Some of our most important work as a department is to replace or renew water plans, and to ensure these plans will best service the needs of the communities, environments and industries that rely on them - both now and for the years to come, because water plans are in place for a long time.
"As part of that, it's important we hear directly from communities to make sure we're thoroughly considering the water use, challenges and opportunities as we work to replace the plan."
Relevant issues to be taken into account will include any new proposals that could place increased demands on water, current and emerging interests of First Nations communities, and the impact of climate change on the amount of water available in the future.
Ms Minnesma said the plan would also be based on the best available science and technical reviews, including hydrologic, socio-economic, cultural and environmental assessments.
Public information sessions will be at the Boulia Shire Hall on Monday, June 24, at the Bedourie Community Centre on Tuesday, June 25, at the Birdsville Community Hall on Wednesday, June 26, and at the Windorah Community Centre on Thursday, June 27.
Although Windorah is in the Cooper basin, a session is being held there because it's easier for some Georgina-Diamantina residents to access.
Scheduled to start at 5pm and run to 7pm, the sessions will start with a presentation about the water planning process followed by opportunities for people to ask questions and share thoughts.
"Whether providing feedback online, or connecting with us in person, I encourage water users in the Georgina and Diamantina region to have their voices heard," Ms Fomiatti Minnesma said.
The DRDMW website has more information about the process and is where online submissions can be made.
Submissions will close on Friday, August 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.