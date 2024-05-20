Queensland Country Life
Dearer market at Silverdale weaner sale

May 20 2024 - 5:00pm
A total yarding of 1622 for the second Silverdale weaner sale on Saturday saw a dearer market for all types except for lighter heifers.

