Dearer market at Silverdale weaner sale

A total yarding of 1622 for the second Silverdale weaner sale on Saturday saw a dearer market for all types except for lighter heifers.
Agents reported a top quality yarding highlighted by a glorious line of Charolais infused weaners that brought strong competition from western and central buyers.
The majority of the yarding went to travelled buyers from Augathella, Roma, Mundubbera, Taroom, Blackall and Bollon. Cattle were drawn from the local area with the majority of vendors going to efforts to have weaners pre-treated.
Mountview Pastoral Co won the champion pen of weaners with their Charolais cross weaners. Other winners included:
1st place - Mountview Pastoral Co
2nd place - JJ and LR Brennan for their pen of Brangus steers
3rd place - DN and LM Johnson for their pen of Charolais cross steers
1st place - Mountview Pastoral Co for their pen of Charolais cross heifers
2nd place - DN and LM Johnson for their pen of Charolais cross heifers
3rd place - Croftby Cattle Company for their pen of Charolais cross heifers
Mountview sold 173 Charolais cross weaner steers to top at $1420 and to average $1240. Mountview also sold 129 Charolais heifers topping at $1020 to average $920.
From Enterprises sold F1 Charbray weaner steers for $1250 and $1190.
The Morrison family sold Charolais cross weaner steers to top at $1250.
MJ O'Dwyer sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1220 and Limousin cross weaner steers for $1080 and Charolais cross weaner heifers for $920.
DN and LM Johnson sold Charolais cross weaner steers to top at $1170 to average $1090 and Charolais heifers for $890 and $850.
Croftby Cattle Co sold their first run of the Charolais infused weaner steers to top at $1150 to average $1090 and heifers for $890.
Brytari sold Charolais heifers for $910.
The Dennehy family sold Charolais steers for $1120.
JJ and LR Brennan sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1100.
The Seabrook family sold Limousin steers with show potential for $1310
Wendy Callinan sold Santa weaner steers for $1180, $1150 and light weaners for $950.
Bremer Pastoral Co sold Santa weaner steers for $1130 and light steers for $850.
IC and KJ Holz sold Santa weaner steers for $1060.
Croftby Cattle sold light weaner Santa steers for $1030.
The Wimmer family sold light Santa weaner steers for $1000.
MB and CG Gaske sold light Santa/Hereford cross weaner steers for $1060.
Mountview sold Brahman/Santa cross weaner steers for $1030 and Brahman weaner steers for $960. Mountview also sold Brahman/Santa cross heifers for $600.
Flinders International sold Brahman weaner steers for $1110 and Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1130.
M Hayes sold Simbrah weaner steers for $1030.
Strawberry Fields sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1010.
The Dennehy family sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $940.
JF and AC Bell sold Brangus weaner steers for $1220 and replacement Brangus weaner heifers for $960.
JJ and LR Brennan sold their usual top quality lines of Brangus weaner steers for $1160 for the two pens.
Wendy Callinan sold Brangus weaner steers for $1020.
Jarrah Industries sold Angus weaner steers for $1020.
Sirreff Angus sold Angus weaner steers for $960.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.