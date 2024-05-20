Snake bite victim gives back to LifeFlight

Snake bite victim, 21-year-old Brisbane childcare worker, Kasey Leadbetter is giving back to the people that helped save her life.
The former Glenmorgan nanny was bitten by a deadly eastern brown snake while she was in bed and airlifted by the LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service.
Ms Leadbetter had completed trauma training prior to the event, which she said helped her remain calm before the LifeFlight chopper arrived, and wants to give back to LifeFlight by encouraging others to undertake trauma training.
She was announced as the inaugural First Minutes Matter ambassador, to promote free trauma training, at the LifeFlight Toowoomba gala on Saturday in Towoomba.
The Toowoomba-based LifeFlight Surat helicopter aeromedical team landed on the remote property 300km west of Toowoomba, to retrieve Kasey from the Glenmorgan cattle station she was working on, and flew her to Toowoomba Hospital.
Ms Leadbetter explained how her trauma training significantly improved her medical outcome, before the LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.
"As soon as the snake bit me, my whole arm was on fire. I knew I didn't have a lot of time...I had to keep still. I knew I had to stay calm...get away from the snake...and get the pressure bandage on quickly," she said.
"Everyone can benefit from trauma training...If people know what to do after a medical emergency, they can help themselves or someone they love before help arrives.
"I knew that if you are bitten by an eastern brown snake, you really only have about 30 minutes to an hour to get medical help...when I heard that LifeFlight was on the way I knew I was going to get to a hospital in time.
"The LifeFlight crew were amazing, but I was also lucky I knew what to do in my medical emergency," she said. "Without LifeFlight, I wouldn't be here today."
Ms Leadbetter was joined by family, friends and 700 LifeFlight supporters at The Goods Shed, to celebrate LifeFlight Australia's 45-year legacy.
A record-breaking $1 million was raised at the event, through ticket sales, auctions and raffles.
Regional advisory committee chair Gus Romero, thanked the organising committee, gala partners, and local guests for their support.
"Our Toowoomba LifeFlight base is the busiest in Queensland and the money raised tonight will ensure it continues to thrive," he said.
