Heifers improve at Laidley

There were 602 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Agents reported a good yarding of cattle sold from firm to dearer, with several new, travelled buyers in attendance.
Heifers showed the most improvement, with younger heifers through to feeders selling to much improved rates.
Cows and calves also sold to increased values.
Damien Dorge, Grantham, sold lines of mixed breed heifers for $1140, $1100, $1100, $1080 and $1040 and Speckle Park vealer heifers for $1000.
Robert Redinger, Mt Sylvia, sold Droughtmaster yearlings, with steers making $1150 and heifers $1000 and Angus cows for $1400.
Shaun O'Rourke, West Haldon, sold lines of yearling heifers, with Angus making $920, Charbrays $850 and $800 and Droughtmasters $890.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1500 and a pen of store cows for $790. Mark Sanders, Rockmount, sold milk tooth Blonde steers for $1320 and $1140.
Trevor and Dot Manteufel, Laidley, sold Charbray backgrounder steers for $1280. Gretchen Ciapura, Winwill, sold backgrounder steers for $1260 and $1120.
Fred and Lexie Scott, Veradilla, sold seven to eight-month-old Limousin steers for $820 and $790. Jackson and Crowley, Fordsdale, sold milk tooth Brahman heifers for $840 and $800.
Melissa Thornton, Harlan, sold Charbray vealer heifers for $550 and $520. Jan and Peter Phillips, Woolshed, sold Brangus heifers for $1200, $1160 and $1140.
David and Nedizha Thierry, Rockmount, sold Charbray backgrounder steers for $1240. Justin Voll, Upper Tenthill, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $1040.
Neil Powell, Fernvale, sold Limousin cross vealer heifers for $540. John and Carol Pocock, Boonah, sold lines of Angus heifer calves for $540 and $500.
Mick Brennan, Lower Tent Hill, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1200 and Charbray weaner steers for $910.
Mark Hain, Murphys Creek, sold Angus heifers for $1340 and $960. Brent Knopke, Glen Cairn, sold light Droughtmaster cows, with young calves at foot, for $1320.
Michael Murphy, Ravensbourne, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $920. John Curtin, Mt Whitestone, sold Charbray vealer heifers for $520.
Russell Lehmann, Minden, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1100 and Charolais vealer heifers for $560.
