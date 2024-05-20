Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifers improve at Laidley

May 20 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows and calves sold for $1500 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions.
Cows and calves sold for $1500 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions.

There were 602 head yarded at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.