Dearer trend at Emerald

Bullocks over 550kg topped at 285c/kg, with steers 500-550kg reaching 264c/kg and averaged 260c/kg. Steers 400-500kg reached 314c/kg, steers 350-400kg topped at 320c/kg and averaged 284c/kg, steers in the 280-350kg range made to 392c/kg and averaged 299c/kg, while steers in the weaner weight ranges topped at 386c/kg and averaged 305c/kg.