Dearer trend at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded just under 1800 head at the weekly sale on Thursday.
They reported the market trended slightly dearer than previous weeks. Bullocks held firm on the last sale's rates, while heavy cows saw a 10-15 cents a kilogram lift.
Feeder categories held firm, while the better end of the weaner steers increased in rate. Heifers in general over all categories held firm on previous sales.
Bullocks over 550kg topped at 285c/kg, with steers 500-550kg reaching 264c/kg and averaged 260c/kg. Steers 400-500kg reached 314c/kg, steers 350-400kg topped at 320c/kg and averaged 284c/kg, steers in the 280-350kg range made to 392c/kg and averaged 299c/kg, while steers in the weaner weight ranges topped at 386c/kg and averaged 305c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 267c/kg and averaged 256c/kg, heifers 350-400kg topped at 253c/kg, while heifers 280-350kg reached 250c/kg and average 237c/kg, heifers in the weaner weight ranges made to 240c/kg and averaged 204c/kg.
Heavy cows over 520kg topped at 246c/kg and averaged 229c/kg, while cows 450-520kg topped at 244c/kg and averaged 215c/kg.
Cows and calves made to $1200/unit.
The Prince family, Melalueca, Capella, sold Droughtmaster steers making to 300c/kg and weighed 420kg to return $1262.
Laurie and Hastings Hawkins, 'Serpentine, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 348c/kg and weighed 292kg to return $1017, while their heifer portion made to 236c/kg and weighed 300kg or $710.
Byron and Kate Heading, Avonlea, Coppabella, sold Angus cross steers to 330c/kg and weighed 265kg or $877.
The Flohr family, Ellensdale, Clermont, sold Angus cross cows to 236c/kg to weigh 675kg or $1594.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold heavy Brahman cross cows weighing 614kg which made 241.2c/kg to return $1480.
Olderfleet Cattle Co, Olderfleet, Mt Coolon, sold prime Brahman heifers weighing 440kg which made 261.2c/kg to return $1149.
