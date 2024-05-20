Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Dearer trend at Emerald

May 20 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dearer trend at Emerald
Dearer trend at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded just under 1800 head at the weekly sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.