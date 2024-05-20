New senior leaders for key state departments

The state government has appointed new directors-general to three departments including agriculture, employment, regional development and water and a new commissioner to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.
The appointments include Graeme Bolton, director-general of the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Linda Dobe, director-general for the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, Peter McKay, director-general of the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training and Stephen Smith was apportioned commissioner of QFES, soon to be the Queensland Fire Service.
It is understood salaries for the director-general position across state government departments start around $500,000 annually, whereas the remuneration for an acting-director general start in the high $200,000s.
Mr Bolton was the former deputy director-general, Fisheries and Forestry for DAF from May 2019 to November 2023 and was most recently the deputy director-general of the Department of Youth Justice.
A senior executive and policy professional with more than three decades of leadership experience across local, state, and international governments, Mr Bolton has held many roles within the Queensland government, including various deputy directors-general positions.
Ms Dobe has been promoted after she had held the role of the DRDMW's acting director-general since March 2023.
An experienced senior executive, Ms Dobe has more than 30 years of water, lands, mining and education experience across public and private sectors and has held senior executive roles across several Queensland government departments.
Mr McKay brings more than 20 years' senior executive experience across large Queensland Government departments in policy, corporate support, service delivery and regulation.
He was most recently the deputy director-general at the Office of Industrial Relations with a focus on uplifting organisational capacity and performance.
Thirty years after he joined QFES as a firefighter, Mr Smith said he thrilled to be appointment to the organisation's top job
Mr Smith had been acting commissioner of QFES since 2023.
"I am honoured to be appointed as commissioner and to lead this amazing department, and the incredibly dedicated people who makeup the QFES workforce. Their courage, skills and commitment to serving Queenslanders is inspirational." he said.
"My ongoing priority is ensuring QFES maintains a strong operational capability and we continue to strive for excellence in everything we do in order to maintain and further enhance public safety.
"I will prioritise the well-being and professional development of our service personnel to ensure they have the resources and training needed to serve Queensland communities safely and effectively.
"Together, we will continue building resilience and preparedness to protect lives, properties, and the environment."
Throughout his service, Mr Smith has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal, Humanitarian Overseas Service Medal, National Emergency Medal, National Medal, Commissioners Meritorious Service Ribbon, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Medal, Queensland Flood and TC Yasi Citation, and the Canterbury Earthquake Citation (New Zealand).
