New senior leaders for key state departments

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
May 20 2024 - 12:03pm
In May the Queensland government announced several new senior appointments including QFES commissioner Stephen Smith, DAF director-general Graeme Bolton, and Linda Dobe as director-general for the regional development and water portfolio. Picture: Supplied
The state government has appointed new directors-general to three departments including agriculture, employment, regional development and water and a new commissioner to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

