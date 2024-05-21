All the big winners from Callide Valley, Biggenden and Isisford shows

The post-Beef hangover didn't stop livestock exhibitors from supporting a number of local shows on the weekend across the state.
While some competitions did see lighter numbers due to people opting to stay home after the rush of Beef 2024, the quality was still impressive.
To have your show results published in QCL, complete the submission form here.
A junior female scooped the pool at the Callide Valley Show on May 17 and 18 where 65 head of stud cattle were presented for judge Sean Wright of Ramsey Creek Brangus, Banana.
Junior and grand champion male: Bullakeana Xtra Boom Bastic (Brangus), exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore. Reserve: Bullakeana Wide Load (Ultrablack), exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore. Senior champion male: Timbrel Mr 1045 (Brahman), exhibited by Timbrel Brahman stud, Gracemere. Reserve: Bullakeana Volte (Brangus), exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore.
Junior and grand champion female: N-Bar Vegemite (Brangus), exhibited by the Lamb family, Banana. Reserve: Yaraandoo Fine Lady (Brangus), exhibited by the Lamb family, Banana. Senior champion female: Bullakeana Very Now (Ultrablack), exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore. Reserve: Timbrel Miss Polled Kyren Manso (Brahman), exhibited by Timbrel Brahman stud, Gracemere.
Supreme exhibit: N-Bar Vegemite (Brangus), exhibited by the Lamb family, Banana.
A showing of 36 stud cattle and 16 led steers were paraded for Amy Innes, Marcella Angus, Booubyjan, at the Biggenden Show on May 17.
Junior and grand champion male: Spring Creek Upgrade U822 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by AJ and AM Doering, Spring Creek, Tansey. Reserve: Spring Creek Urbane 4776 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by AJ and AM Doering, Spring Creek, Tansey. Senior champion male: Harriett Valley Warrior (Braford), exhibited by Russell, Donna and Bec Kenny, Harriet Valley, Gayndah. Reserve: Harriett Valley Walter (Braford), exhibited by Russell, Donna and Bec Kenny, Harriet Valley, Gayndah.
Junior and grand champion female: Ahern Made-You-Look 1511 (Brahman), exhibited by Paul, Melissa and Holly Ahern, Ahern Brahmans, Gayndah. Reserve: Spring Creek Ultima 4881 (Santa Gertrudis), exhibited by AJ and AM Doering, Spring Creek, Tansey. Senior champion female: MyEe I Kandy (Brahman), exhibited by Greg and Barb Lines, MyEe. Reserve: Carnudge Butterscotch Snapps (Droughtmaster), exhibited by Greg and Linda Nugent, Carnudge.
Supreme exhibit: Ahern Made-You-Look 1511.
Isisford was the place to be on the weekend with strong showings of commercial livestock from local producers.
Flock ewe section: grand champion pen - Springleigh, Blackall; champion single ewe - Springleigh.
Wool section: grand champion fleece - Clover HIlls, Barcaldine; reserve - Oma, Isisford.
Trade sheep section: champion pen of goats - Springleigh, Blackall; champion pen of flock goats - Narada, Tambo; champion pen of lambs - Notus Downs, Longreach; champion pen of meat sheep - Wynn Downs, Longreach; champion pen of Merinos - Springleigh, Blackall; grand champion pen - Aussie Whites bred by Martin and Rebegga Eggerling, Wynn Downs, Longreach.
Wether trial: open - Westbourne, Tambo 1; Home Creek, Barcaldine 2; Janet Downs, Longreach 3; highest value fleece - Westbourne; highest value carcase - Gordonvale, Ilfracombe. Milk tooth - Notus Downs, Longreach 1; Westbourne, Tambo 2; Beaconsfield, Ilfracombe 3; highest value fleece - Beaconsfield; highest value carcase - Notus Downs. Lifetime team value - Bungulla partnership, Laidlaw, Longreach.
Cattle section: breeders - Springleigh, Blackall 1; K and P Bailey, Isisford 2; heifers - K and P Bailey 1; Alice Downs, Blackall 2; steers - Alice Downs 1; Isis Downs 2; bulls - Lambert 1, Lambert 2; grand champion pen - K and P Bailey, Margo, Isisford.
Sheep aggregate award - Springleigh, Blackall.
Most entries award - Springleigh, Blackall.
