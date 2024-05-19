Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Serious crash near Clermont leaves three in serious conditions

Updated May 19 2024 - 1:03pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

A single-vehicle rollover has been reported on Peakvale Road, near Clermont today (Sunday May 19, 2024).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.