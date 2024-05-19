Serious crash near Clermont leaves three in serious conditions

A single-vehicle rollover has been reported on Peakvale Road, near Clermont today (Sunday May 19, 2024).
The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were treating three patients, all in serious condition.
Two rescue helicopters are also responding to the crash, which was reported to QAS at 11.20am.
A Queensland police spokesperson confirmed police were attending the scene, and the Forensic Crash Unit would be investigating the serious traffic crash.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
