'Everyone's worried': Oakey new fire ant exclusion zone hits growers

Growers impacted by the new red imported fire ant biosecurity zone established on May 20 within a 5km radius of the Oakey Army Aviation Centre, have criticised the state government for poor communications.
Last week NFAEP issued a statement the RIFA biosecurity zone would be created and broadscale eradication treatment to begin within a 5km radius of the Oakey nests detected on April 16.
According to the NFAEP, the RIFA biosecurity zones apply to anyone who deals with organic materials that can carry fire ants, sourced from within the zones, including soil, hay, mulch, manure, quarry products, turf, and potted plants.
Rhodes grass and barley hay producer Tim Durre said he had been speaking with other growers in the community over the weekend and said they felt the NFAEP needed to be "better communicators" and to speed up their process of approving permits so business could continue.
As the owner of Tim Durre Hay Sales and Contracting, Mr Durre said he had discussed the new zone implications with other farmers and said they were all very concerned about losing customer contracts and if the regulations continued, potentially some jobs.
"We are all a bit on edge and a bit wary as there's a lot at stake here," Mr Durre said.
"I produce my own hay as well as purchasing it from other local growers so sell around 20,000 plus bales annually and we send it 1400km west to the South Australian border and 1000km north to Charters Towers."
Mr Durre said the hay bales which were scheduled to be delivered from his farm in the exclusion zone had to be sourced from further away at extra cost.
"Last week I knew I had three loads schedules to deliver today," he said.
"I'm fortunate I have another property with hay outside the zone, but it means although my customers will get their deliveries as promised, I will have to absorb higher transport costs so the zone will have a negative financial impact too."
Mr Durre said being given four days notice to apply for a permit o move his hay which takes 10 days to process was unfair.
"They should have announced this in plenty of time to give people notice to organise permits," he said
Mr Durre also criticised the state government for not communicating after he alleged he called the NFAEP hotline last week to get details of and received "unhelpful" service.
He said although he was aware the invasive pest had to be managed but when he queried the length of time to get permits approved, the person on the end of the NFAEP call became flustered.
"Then I asked why she said she'd have to put me through to someone else," he said.
"I said 'who else am I going to talk to if not the DAF hotline' and she hung up on me."
Mr Durre said he and all his workers would continue to follow the NFAEP rules.
"We are being compliant," he said.
"I have printed out the new exclusion zone map and rules for my staff and we all have a copy in our front end loaders and other machinery.
"But there seems to be a lack of timely response to our concerns."
However, a NFEAP spokesperson said they were unaware Mr Durre had contacted their hotline.
"We have no record of Mr Durre being 'hung up' on," the spokesperson said.
"It is possible that he called during a busy period and his call was disconnected as a result.
"Both our call centre and compliance teams have responded to emails received from Mr Durre last week (but) Mr Durre did not provide us with a phone number."
The spokesperson NFAEP aimed to assist the communities impacted by RIFA to provide the information needed.
"Our fire any compliance tool provides people moving organic materials with simple steps they need to follow to meet these legal requirements," the spokesperson said.
"Alternatively, our compliance and industry engagement officers can work with customers to ensure they understand the requirements and what they mean for their operations.
"A biosecurity instrument permit is required if fire ant-safe practices cannot be followed.
"This process requires a manual assessment by our compliance team and can take up to 10 days."
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program is taking proactive steps to further protect Oakey and the Toowoomba Region against fire ants. legally required (outlined in the Biosecurity Regulation 2016) to: check the fire ant biosecurity zones regularly and follow associated movement control orders, use fire ant-safe practices before transporting materials originating from within the zones.
People purchasing organic materials produced within the zone will also be required to ask their suppliers if these materials have been produced, processed, and stored using fire ant-safe practices.
Failing to check the fire ant biosecurity zones or the associated movement controls can lead to financial penalties, temporary business closures, and legal implications.
This will involve aerial treatment, using fixed-wing aircraft, followed by targeted treatment on smaller and residential properties and all targeted properties must be treated multiple times to ensure eradication success.
The treatment products used are safe for humans, animals and pets, and approved by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority.
They contain the same active ingredients as those found in household and agriculture pest control products.
Last week NFAEP executive program director Ashley Bacon said RIFA moved "quite slowly on their own but people speed them up."
"Illegally moving just one solitary fire ant queen to a new area could lead to the infestation of an entire community and have serious consequences," he said.
""Introducing a fire ant biosecurity zone in Oakey will help mitigate the risk of human-assisted movement and protect the local environment, economy, human and animal health, and outdoor way of life.
"We are working closely with primary producers, industry, and key stakeholders in Oakey and surrounds to ensure they are aware of the new requirements and what they mean for them.
"If you live in Oakey or another area in the fire ant biosecurity zones and deal with organic materials, not being aware of the rules is not an excuse."
Mr Bacon said eradicating RIFA was not easy.
"It will take a whole of community approach and everyone plays an important role in this," he said.
"If our teams need access to your property, please let them in so they can protect you, your family and your way of life from fire ants."
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP) is run by Queensland's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on behalf of all cost-sharing partner governments.
Know more about RIFA? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.