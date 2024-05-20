Queensland Country Life
Home/News

'Everyone's worried': Oakey new fire ant exclusion zone hits growers

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated May 21 2024 - 8:21pm, first published May 20 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Durre Hay Sales and Contracting owner Tim Durre said as soon as he heard a red imported fire ant biosecurity zone would be established from May 20, 2024, in the Oakey area he contacted NFAEP hotline. Picture: Supplied
Tim Durre Hay Sales and Contracting owner Tim Durre said as soon as he heard a red imported fire ant biosecurity zone would be established from May 20, 2024, in the Oakey area he contacted NFAEP hotline. Picture: Supplied

Growers impacted by the new red imported fire ant biosecurity zone established on May 20 within a 5km radius of the Oakey Army Aviation Centre, have criticised the state government for poor communications.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.