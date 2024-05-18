Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Methane-reducing compounds in water supply reduces emissions by 15pc

May 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CQU researcher Dr Diogo Costa pictured with a beast wearing a GPS + accelerometer collar that collects behavioural data for several different research projects at CQU. Picture supplied
CQU researcher Dr Diogo Costa pictured with a beast wearing a GPS + accelerometer collar that collects behavioural data for several different research projects at CQU. Picture supplied

CQUniversity livestock researchers have found methane-reducing compounds added to water supply can reduce emissions in beef cattle by more than 15 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.